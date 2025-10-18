WINGO is back Oct. 24, supporting work of Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club presents WINGO, a fun-filled, Halloween-themed

event Friday, Oct 24.

An evening of WINGO consists of wine, whiskey and WINGO beer — plus a gourmet hotdog

with all the trimmings, a silent auction and Elvis entertainment all wrapped around eight bingo games with $50 cash prizes. The last game is $200.

Want to win $100? Come in your best Halloween costume. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. at the Old Opera House. The $50 admission includes three bingo cards as well as a free tickets; and your choice of wine, whiskey or WINGO beer by the glass. Funds raised will be used by Daybreakers to support local organizations including the Edmonds Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs, veterans and scholarships for local students.

Please note, you must be 21 or older to attend this event.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit daybreakerstotary.com/wingo.