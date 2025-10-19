Woodway Town Council to discuss 2026 preliminary budget Oct. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Among the items on the Monday, Oct. 20 meeting of the Woodway Town Council are a discussion on the Town’s 2026 preliminary budget and a development report.
The Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 941 366 418#.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.