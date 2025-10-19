Woodway Town Council to discuss 2026 preliminary budget Oct. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Among the items on the Monday, Oct. 20 meeting of the Woodway Town Council are a discussion on the Town’s 2026 preliminary budget and a development report.

The Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 941 366 418#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.