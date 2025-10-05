Woodway Town Council to hold public hearings Oct. 6 on revenue, budget

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Woodway Town Council will hold two public hearings during its Monday, Oct. 6 meeting to take public comment on two items: the town’s 2026 revenue sources and the 2026 preliminary budget.

The council will also consider adoption of a 2025 Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and an update to business license thresholds, and have a discussion on investments.

In addition, the council is set to confirm Alethea Westover to the Planning Commission.

The meeting will be at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, and can also be accessed remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 419 981 185#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.