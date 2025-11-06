Art Beat: Art sales, stages, sketches, a holiday card contest and a local Día de los Muertos celebration

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

November rains soften trails underfoot and stronger winds scatter pine needles and ochre-colored leaves. The evergreens stand tall, half-veiled in the Pacific Northwest fog, making November feel like a time to slow down, reflect and plant new seeds. Perhaps these are seeds for creative ideas or for deepening your sense of place and community.

Perhaps you take an art class that connects you with something you can’t quite name…yet. Or maybe you pause and listen to music drifting from a coffee shop or music store.

And just maybe, what you notice, what you pause for, will unexpectedly and quietly take root.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ’Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

Performances: Nov. 21 – Dec. 14, Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (additional matinees are scheduled for Saturdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.)

Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St.

Ages: 5+

Tickets or call (425) 774-9600 (some performances have already sold out)

Edmonds Driftwood Players presents the Broadway adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, featuring the duo’s most beloved songs alongside a funny and romantic new libretto.

Playwright Douglas Carter Beane’s contemporary retelling invites audiences to imagine a kinder, more just world.

When Ella meets a young, dragon-slaying prince newly in charge of his kingdom, she inspires him to bring change and empower the disenfranchised. With the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin and a touch of magic, Ella, Prince Topher and their friends deliver a story sure to charm and delight the whole family.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged)’

Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Ages: 13+

Tickets

(TRAILER)

The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) takes audiences on a trip through the holidays in The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged). It’s a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud romp as three wise guys playfully parody and celebrate some of our favorite winter holiday traditions.

Audience members are invited to bring a wrapped gift worth $5 or less to take part in the onstage gift exchange.

The RSC holds the record for the longest-running comedies in the history of London’s West End as three of its shows ran in repertory at the Criterion Theatre in Piccadilly Circus for nearly a decade.

Known as the “Bad Boys of Abridgment,” the troupe has performed at the White House, Lincoln Center, Off-Broadway, the Kennedy Center and Montreal’s Just for Laughs. The company is also heard frequently on NPR and the BBC.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Día de los Muertos celebration

Friday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Edmonds College, 20200 68th Ave. W., Woodway Hall #202

$15 admission

Join Ballet Folklórico Xochiquetzal for its annual Día de los Muertos celebration, featuring traditional Mexican dance, music and community remembrance.

Ballet Folklórico Xochiquetzal (BFX) is a new nonprofit organization based in the Edmonds School District area. The free, culturally affirming dance program welcomes students in grades 2-8, offering a space where they can feel seen, valued and celebrated.

~ ~ ~ ~

Paint & Sip Night at the Museum

Friday, Nov. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N.

Tickets

Get creative and enjoy a night of painting, fun and socializing.

Inspired by the Art History exhibition, this event is part of a new monthly arts-and-crafts series at the museum.

Tickets include paint supplies, lessons, snacks, unlimited nonalcoholic beverages plus one drink of your choice. A paid bar will be open for additional alcoholic beverages.

~ ~ ~ ~

Watercolor for Relaxation

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 10:30 – noon Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Level: All Levels

Ages: 18+

Cost: $45 + $10 supply fee

Pre-registration required

Join local artist and educator Missy Hancock for an evening of mindfulness through watercolor.

The class begins with light warm-up exercises, followed by a guided 10-minute visualization. Then, tapping into your intuition, you’ll use watercolors as a calming tool to quiet the mind. There is no pressure to create a finished product.

Hancock will share techniques, painting tips and insights into color theory along the way. All materials, professional-grade paints, brushes and paper, are included with the $10 supply fee.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony Chamber Music Series

Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Runtime: 75 minutes, no intermission

Tickets

Cascade Symphony partners with the Edmonds Waterfront Center for the second year of its joint chamber music series with concerts in November and in April 2026.

The performances take place in the large room overlooking Puget Sound, offering audiences an intimate setting to hear symphony instrumentalists in a chamber music context.

The fall program features the Cascade Symphony Wind Quintet performing music by Franz Danzi and Jacques Ibert. Also on the program are Darius Milhaud’s Concerto for Marimba, Vibraphone and Piano, Mozart’s Kegelstatt Trio and other short selections.

~ ~ ~ ~

Graphite Arts Center’s Artists’ Sale

Friday, Nov. 14, 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 15, 11-5 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Find distinctive works of fine art at the Graphite Arts Center’s Artists’ Sale, featuring original artwork by local artists. This two-day event offers an opportunity to purchase art directly from the creators.

A portion of all proceeds supports Art Start Northwest, providing art supplies to students in the Edmonds School District.

~ ~ ~ ~

Great Reads & Great Gifts

Thursday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S.

During November’s Art Walk, join the Edmonds Bookshop staff as they share their book recommendations for winter reading or holiday gift-giving.

All are welcome to stop by for festive treats and bookish conversation. As always, free holiday gift wrapping will be available with purchase.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Name Your Price’ local artist sale

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. SW

Saturday, Nov. 29, 10-4 p.m.

Artist Donna Leavitt has donated a collection of her earlier works for this special sale. The pieces date from before her well-known large graphite tree drawings, including those on view at Edmonds City Hall and Chapman Hall.

Leavitt, who had a solo invitational exhibition at Cascadia Art Museum in 2018 and was the first featured artist at Graphite Arts Center, offers visitors a rare opportunity to own her original artwork.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascadia Art Museum holiday card contest

Vintage Holiday Card exhibition: Nov. 12 – Jan. 4, 2026

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., #E

Deadline: Nov. 30 by 5 p.m.

Winner announcement via email: Jan. 4, 2026 (at close of exhibition)

Cascadia Art Museum is seeking local artists for its annual Holiday Card Contest. Entries will be displayed with the museum’s Vintage Holiday Card exhibition throughout December. Visitors vote for their favorite, and the winner will receive a $50 museum store gift card.

Guidelines:

Hand-deliver entry during museum hours or mail to museum address; emailed submissions will not be accepted.

Include your name, artwork title, medium, email, phone number and street address on the back; incomplete submissions will not be accepted.

Artwork should represent the winter holidays, be two-dimensional and not exceed 11″ x 17”; please do not submit framed pieces.

One entry per person and all submissions become property of Cascadia Art Museum.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Holiday Art Committee and the winner will be determined by visitor votes.

Email marketing@cascadiaartmuseum.org or call (425) 336-4809 with questions.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.