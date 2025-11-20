Art Beat: Music, musicals and makers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: Disney’s ‘Frozen KIDS’

Young Artists (YA; 3rd – 5th grade): Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Emerging Artists (EA; 6th – 8th grade): Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Run time: 30 minutes

Edmonds Heights K-12, 23200 100th Ave. W.

Tickets

Edmonds Heights K-12 is bringing winter magic to its stage with Disney’s Frozen KIDS, an adaptation of the 2013 animated film and the 2018 Broadway musical. The production showcases two multigrade casts (the Young Artists and the Emerging Artists) under the direction of Edmonds Heights Performing Arts Theatre Director Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce.

Audiences of all ages will enjoy this whimsical and heartwarming adaptation of the beloved animated story. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and the rest of the Frozen cast lead audiences on an icy adventure filled with self-discovery, friendship and the true meaning of love.

The show features favorite songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” along with new musical numbers from the Broadway production.

Disney’s Frozen KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are provided by MTI.

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) is sponsored by the Edmonds Heights PTSO, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations support costumes, sets, sound and other production costs. Concession sales benefit the Thespian Troupe.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’

Performances: Friday, Dec.12 & 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 13 & 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 NW 195th St., Shoreline (at the corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd. and 15th Ave. NW)

Tickets

The RBCC Players present A Christmas Story: The Musical, a stage adaptation of the beloved 1983 holiday film. Set in 1940s Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his determined quest to receive a Red Ryder BB gun. As he navigates bullies, schoolyard dares and a no-nonsense teacher, Ralphie’s holiday adventure unfolds with warmth, nostalgia and humor.

Featuring a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the show blends energetic musical numbers with author Jean Shepherd’s signature storytelling style. A Christmas Story: The Musical celebrates childhood wonder, family traditions and the timeless reminder that sometimes the best gifts are the ones we never expect.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

LEGO® Club

Friday, Nov. 21, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Brier Library, 23303 Brier Rd.

Ages: 5+

Join the library on the first and third Friday of each month for LEGO® Club. The library supplies the bricks and participants bring their imagination. Builders can create, experiment and share their masterpieces with fellow enthusiasts.

Visitors may drop in at any time during the 60-minute session, as space allows.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art collector’s opportunity

Saturday, Nov. 29, 10 – 4 p.m.

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. SW

Artist Donna Leavitt has donated a collection of her earlier works for this special artist sale. The pieces date from before her well-known large graphite tree drawings, including those on view at Edmonds City Hall.

Leavitt, who had a solo invitational exhibition at Cascadia Art Museum in 2018 and was the first featured artist at Graphite Arts Center, offers visitors a rare opportunity to own her original work.

~ ~ ~ ~

An evening of comedy with Bo Johnson

Saturday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St.

Tickets

Watch Bo Johnson here.

Cozy Comedy presents Bo Johnson, a Pacific Northwest native featured on Comedy Central, Netflix Radio and Hulu. Johnson is making waves on the national comedy scene, and this show brings his high-energy performance to the heart of Edmonds.

He’ll be joined by up-and-coming feature act Marcus Moreno, whose work has appeared on Good Morning America and E! True Hollywood, and returning Cozy Comedy host Travis Sherer.

~ ~ ~ ~

Clay Ornaments

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 & 10, 6 – 8 p.m. (two evening sessions)

Level: All levels

Cost: $110

Ages: Adults; children 10+ may attend with a registered adult

Pre-registration required

Get your hands in clay and your creativity flowing in this festive clay hand-building class. Participants will learn how to shape, sculpt and texture clay, along with techniques for finishing and decorating their pieces. By the end of the session, each student will have a personalized set of handmade ornaments.

With guidance from Mary Olsen, founder of Art Start NW and the Graphite Arts Center, participants will have the chance to play with clay, connect with others and express their own artistic vision.

All supplies are included, and participants are welcome to bring their own tools, especially for creating patterns and textures.

~ ~ ~ ~

Evergreen Ensemble joins Seattle Children’s Chorus in Lynnwood

Friday, Dec. 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Also performing: Sunday, Dec. 14 in Seattle

Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. SW, Lynnwood

Tickets

Evergreen Ensemble is joined once again by the Seattle Children’s Chorus, celebrating the next generation of choral voices. Many Evergreen singers began in youth choirs, and this collaboration offers an opportunity to pass that inspiration forward in a season that celebrates connection, education and community.

Program highlights include works by Reena Esmail, John Tavener, Will Todd, Jessica French, Timothy Takach, André Thomas and Joshua Shank, along with familiar seasonal carols that invite audiences to sing and reflect.

~ ~ ~ ~

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.