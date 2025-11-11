Cascade Symphony Fall Chamber Music Concert at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra continues its 64th season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 with its Fall Chamber Music Concert at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Edward Benyas, Cascade Symphony’s executive director, said in a news release the concert will present a wide array of classical music for ensembles including piano, woodwind, brass, string and percussion instruments.

The program is bookended by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet (flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon), which opens the concert with Beethoven contemporary Franz Danzi’s charming Wind Quintet in G Minor, and concludes with French composer Jacques Ibert’s delightful Trois Pièces Brèves. Also on the program is music for Marimba, Vibraphone and Piano by Darius Milhaud, W.A. Mozart’s Kegelstatt Trio, and several other short selections. The concert will last just over an hour without intermission

Concert ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for students of any age and can be purchased in advance online through the Edmonds Center for the Arts website, by telephone at 425-275-9595 or in person noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are also available by cash, check or credit card at the Waterfront Center the night of the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.