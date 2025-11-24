Celebrate the holidays at the Edmonds-Woodway High School 2025 Craft Fair

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music 2025 Holiday Craft Fair is back Sunday, December 7, featuring dozens of vendors of festive food and gifts and live music from the school music programs.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the EWHS Great Hall at 7600 212th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026.

This year’s Craft Fair will feature more than 65 local vendors offering jewelry, quilted goods, pottery, artisanal toffee, indie books, and more, according to the school, and EWHS’s jazz bands, orchestras, and choral ensembles will perform festive music throughout the day.

For more information, visit ewhsmusic.com.