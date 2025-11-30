City council to consider temporary utility tax rate increase Dec. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council at its 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 business meeting is scheduled to take up the topic of a possible temporary increase in the City’s utility tax rate to shore up the city’s budget for 2026.

An exact percentage increase isn’t included in the draft ordinance attached to the council’s Dec. 2 agenda packet. The agenda memo does indicate that the increase would be temporary, with a sunset clause of 18 months.

The amount of income derived from the measure was estimated at around $3.5 million. That would give the city “additional time to evaluate and pursue longer term budget solutions,” Council President Neil Tibbott said in the agenda memo included in the council packet.

The council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on interim zoning for four parcels of land in the city’s Westgate neighborhood that are currently unzoned after being left out of the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update. And it will discuss any final revisions related to the North Bowl Hub, where residents have suggested amending Comprehensive Plan to reduce density there.

Other items on the agenda include potential adoption of code revisions aimed at helping staff manage City right of way and welcoming to the dais the new student council representative, Vivian Liao, who was appointed last week.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can view the meeting live on cable public education and government television on channel 21 or channel 39. Meetings are rebroadcast daily at noon and 7 p.m. To participate in the meeting remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the Council’s Committee A will meet remotely starting at 3 p.m. to discuss the following items:

Lease agreements with organizations located at the Frances Anderson Center.

A supplemental agreement for stage 3 of the Highway 99 Revitalization Project.

Microsoft Enterprise agreement renewal.

Modification of an agreement with South County Fire regarding collection of fire prevention fees.

Restoration of vacation hours for a rehired employee.

New parking permit annual pricing increase for 2026.

The committee meeting can also be viewed by clicking on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

For those who can’t access the remote committee meeting on their devices, a monitor is provided in the City Council conference room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can see agendas for both meetings on the City’s meeting portal.