City Council to hold public hearing Nov. 12 on co-living housing code update

Meeting a day later than usual due to the Veterans Day holiday, the Edmonds City Council at its Wednesday, Nov. 12 meeting will hold a public hearing on an update for the City’s co-living housing code.

The council will also revisit the possibility of a cultural access sales tax. And it will discuss the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation on a City critical areas ordinance update.

The City is required to update its co-living housing code to comply with state House Bill 1998, which required inclusion of standards for unit size and parking among other regulations. Examples of co-housing include boarding houses and rooming houses and include residences with shared living facilities.

The council voted in September to postpone approval of the cultural access sales tax until after the Nov. 4 general election. That decision came after the council held an Aug. 19 public hearing on the matter, which drew numerous local arts advocates speaking in favor. It’s estimated the measure would generate $1.3 million each year for up to seven years to fund qualified nonprofit programs in science, heritage and the arts.

Regarding the critical areas code, critical areas include streams, wetlands, landslide hazard areas, and other environmentally sensitive features. Under the Growth Management Act (GMA), all Washington cities and counties must adopt development regulations that protect these areas. The GMA also requires that these protections be based on the best available scientific information.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also stream the meeting live on the Council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also participate via Zoom here. Or by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The meeting ID is: 957 9848 4261