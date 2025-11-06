City of Edmonds Development Notices through Oct. 10, 2025

Date Permit# Notice type Description

9/12/2025

REV: 9/16/2025 PLN2025-0035 Notice of Application Application for a Preliminary 2-Lot Short Plat @ 7014 164th St. SW. Type II-A staff decision.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

9/11/2025 PLN2025-0030 Notice of Application Application for a Preliminary Unit Lot Subdivision Formal Plat @ 222 3rd Ave. S. Type III-A Hearing Examiner decision.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

8/21/2025 PLN2025-0044 Notice of Application Application for a Preliminary 2-lot Short-Plat Subdivision. Type II staff decision @7210 176th St SW Notice of Application Application Materials

8/15/2025 PLN2025-0003 Notice of SEPA Determination SEPA Determination of Non-Significance for Conservation 8-lot subdivision @ 9302, 9306, 9314 232nd St SW. The responsible official has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). Notice and Determination of Non-significance (DNS) SEPA Checklist

8/14/2025 PLN2025-0039 Notice of Application Application for a Preliminary 3-Lot Short Plat. Type II-A staff decision @ 8608 236th St. SW. Notice of Application

Application Materials

7/25/2025 PLN2025-0011 Notice of Application Application for a Preliminary 2-lot Short-Plat Subdivision. Type II staff decision @ 18213 80th Ave W. Notice of Application Application Materials

4/24/2025 AMD2024-0009 Notice of SEPA Determination Code amendment to update and consolidate design review procedures and standards within the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) to achieve compliance with ESHB 1293 (2023). The proposed amendments move all design review processes to administrative review, with an option for public hearing through the Architectural Design Board when departures from adopted standards are requested. The amendments clarify that design standards apply only to building design and must be clear and objective per RCW 36.70A.630. Additional changes relocate design standards to the applicable zoning district chapters and apply general design standards to zoning districts without specific design guidelines. SEPA Check List Determination of Non-significance

4/18/2025 PLN2024-0016/0017/0026 Notice of SEPA Determination and Public Hearing Consolidated review of the proposed new Edmonds Boys & Girls Club facility @ Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N. Applications consolidates general design review, a conditional use permit, and variance. Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Determination

Determination of Non-Significance and Environmental Checklist

Application Materials

4/10/2025 PLN2025-0007 Notice of Application General Design Review of a 50-unit mixed use development @ 9530 Edmonds Way.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

3/7/2025 PLN2025-0002 Notice of Application General Design Review of a 7-Unit Multiple Dwelling @ 8529 238th St. SW – Type III-A Decision by the Architectural Design Board.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

2/24/2025 PLN2025-0003 Notice of Application Preliminary Formal Subdivision – Type III-A Permit

Eight-lot conservation long plat @ 9302, 9306, 9314 232nd St SW. Notice of Application Application Materials Environmental Documents

2/4/2025 PLN2025-0001 Notice of Application Conditional Use Permit – Home Occupation with client visits. Type II-A Decision reviewed using the criteria of ECDC 20.20.010(B).

Notice of Application

Application Materials

12/27/2024 PLN2023-0086 Notice of Modification Request Preliminary Short Plat – Modification to a rear setback to accommodate existing single-family dwelling built to corner lot setbacks.

Type II-A Decision @ 8729 236th St. SW

Notice of Modification Request

Modification Request

Application Materials

12/10/2024 PLN2024-0085 Notice of Application and Optional DNS Sandpiper Condominiums are two three-story residential use

buildings and site improvements at 328 3rd Ave South. The 55,603

sq. ft. project would include 25 condo units and 46 proposed parking

stalls. Design Review Type III Permit. The responsible official has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The Optional DNS process is being used pursuant to WAC 197-11-355.

Notice

Development Proposal

Drainage Report

Environmental Documents

12/03/2024 PLN2024-0083 Notice of Application & Comment Period Application for a Conditional Use Permit to allow for an accessory play structure that is 21’-6” in height attendant to Edmonds Elementary School. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-12).

Type IIIB Permit @ 1225 Olympic Ave

Notice of Application

Application Materials

11/06/2024 PLN2024-0076 Notice of Application Application for a three-foot height exception to accommodate a solar panel array pursuant to ECDC 21.40.030(D)(7). Conditional Use Permit – Type II-A staff decision @ 210 Sunset Ave. N. Reviewed using the criteria of ECDC 20.05.010.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

*Comments due by 4:30 pm on December 2, 2024. *

11/05/2024 PLN2024-0011 Notice of Application Application for a Preliminary 2-lot Conservation Short-Plat Subdivision.

Preliminary Short-Plat Subdivision Permit – Type II staff decision @ 9014 218th St SW.

Notice of Application

Application Materials