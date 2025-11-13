City of Edmonds schedules daylong workshop Nov. 14 to address budget cuts

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Members of the Edmonds City Council, department directors and Edmonds Mayor Mike Roen will hold a special daylong workshop Friday, Nov. 14 to address budget cuts following the failure of the Edmonds levy measure.

The workshop is designed as a collaborative effort to adddress the long-term sustainability of City services and identify alternatives. It will be held from 8:30-4:30 p.m. on the third floor Brackett Room of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

While the workshop will be open to the public, due to the format public comment will not be taken during the session, the City said. However, residents are encouraged to share their thoughts during any future Edmonds City Council meeting. (See the schedule of those meetings here.)

“The City of Edmonds is committed to transparency and open communication, ensuring that residents have a clear understanding of the City’s financial challenges and the steps being taken to address them,” the news release said. “We want to ensure residents are heard, so if there are still questions or comments, please reach out to City Council at council@edmondswa.gov or Mayor Mike Rosen at mike.rosen@edmondswa.gov.”