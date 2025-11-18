City of Edmonds transportation improvements underway in next few months

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

During the next several months, weather permitting, the City of Edmonds will complete multiple transportation improvements at SR-524/3rd Avenue South at Pine Street, and at Olympic View Drive at 88th Avenue West.

At SR-524/3rd Avenue South and Pine Street, the intersection will be converted from a two-way stop to an all-way, stop-controlled intersection. Improvements will include updated signage and new pavement striping. This conversion meets the manual on uniform traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) criteria due to the intersection’s recent collision

history. Because this location lies on a state route, the Washington State Department of Transportation must approve the conversion. The project will be funded with local dollars.

In addition, the City has contracted Kamins Construction to complete sidewalk repairs and install ADA-compliant curb ramps ahead of a planned paving project in 2026.

The following curb ramps will be installed:

12 ramps along Olympic View Drive (from 196th Street Southwest to Talbot Rd)

10 ramps along 88th Avenue West (from 192nd Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive)

Two ramps at 74th Avenue West and 210th Street Southwest

One ramp at 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest

Three ramps at 72nd Avenue West and 213th Street Southwest

Construction began in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2026. This work is funded through the City’s Utility and Real Estate Excise Tax (REET) funds.

A new crosswalk will also be installed at Olympic View Drive and 88th Avenue West to connect the existing sidewalks on the north side of Olympic View Drive and the east side

of 88th Avenue West. This addition is possible because of the new curb ramps being added on the northeast and southeast corners of the intersection. Pedestrian-activated, solar-powered Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) will be added on both sides of this crosswalk to further enhance active transportation safety. The project is being funded

with local funds through the 2025 Pedestrian Safety Program.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for additional information regarding these projects.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220

or via email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss

al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.