‘Coping Skills for People with Hearing Loss and Their Families’ topic of Dec. 16 class in Edmonds

“Coping Skills for People with Hearing Loss and Their Families” is the topic of a free class scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16 in Community Room B at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Register in person at the Waterfront Center’s guest services desk.

Facilitator Dean Olson will present this class, designed for those experiencing hearing loss and their family members and friends, interested college students, professionals seeking knowledge on the topic, and customer service workers.

Olson will address hearing loss coping strategies and skills for people who are hard of hearing, as well as for folks who hear well and could learn skills to communicate more effectively with people who have hearing loss.

Bring a note pad, hearing instrument(s), and any assistive listening system.