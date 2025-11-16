Council budget workshop explores path forward in wake of Proposition 1 defeat

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In an all-day workshop Friday, the Edmonds City Council and key city staff discussed the several challenges raised by the $14.5 million levy lid lift failure in November’s general election and began the process of identifying alternative paths forward.

After welcoming attendees, Mayor Mike Rosen turned the meeting over to City Council President Neil Tibbott, who set the stage for the day.

Tibbott noted that the workshop would focus on clarifying where the City is now and next steps that will lead Edmonds forward.

He spoke of five truths:

1) The $14.5 million levy lift did not pass

2) The City is in a fiscal emergency

3) Edmonds has very significant, long-term and persistent deferred maintenance

4) The City has a funding gap where income is not keeping pace with expenses, and

5) Edmonds has a tremendous resource in its excellent, dedicated, professional, well-trained staff, who in the upcoming weeks and months will be making important decisions about moving forward.

“Not all of them [these decisions] will be popular,” Tibbott said. “I expect some of us — possibly everyone in this room — will be criticized very severely. But [keep in mind that] you all belong here, and I’m really thankful that we get to [do this] together.”

He went on to stress that Edmonds’ costs are increasing due to growth, inflation, the increasing burden of state-mandated requirements, the City’s obligation to provide essential services, and unanticipated surprises and emergencies that will strain staff and resources.

“Even if we stay with the services, programs and staff that we have right now, we would not keep up,” Tibbott said.

The Council president then invited participants to discuss various strategies for filling funding gaps, including bonding plans and grants management. Finance Department staff member Kisha Post touched on the importance of gap analysis and long-term planning. Councilmember Susan Paine suggested selling bonds to fund roads and community emergency response planning, and Mayor Rosen and Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum clarified the City’s current budgeting by priorities process and its benefits.

The issue of outsourcing some human service functions to nonprofits was also discussed. It was acknowledged that while some savings may be realized through not having City staff for this work, nonprofit human services organizations tend to have more staff turnover and service would not be as dependable.

In subsequent discussions, Councilmember Chris Eck and Tatum touched on the impact that rising costs have on municipalities and the “collapse” of federal funding. Councilmember Will Chen emphasized the need to expand revenue sources beyond property tax. Paine highlighted the challenges faced by low-income families. And Dotsch spoke of rebuilding community trust.

“I think that we need to remember that community and human services need to be a part of it [the budget discussion],” Paine said. “Both community and economic development need to be built out a whole lot stronger.”

“I think rebuilding community trust is important, because we are doing this [the budget] with our community in mind,” Dotsch said. “They are part of this, and we need to be mindful that we do this in a way that brings them with us.”

Discussions also touched on providing essential services and strategic long-term planning, with Eck and Paine focusing on the importance of human services and the need for a grants manager. Chen said the Council needed to identify size of the funding gap as a prerequisite to developing long-term solutions, and Tibbott highlighted the critical role of community involvement and volunteer efforts, noting particularly the role of these in emergency preparedness.

“We need to identify where our gap is, and how big it is before we talk about solutions,” Chen said. “We need to get a handle on it before we can know if it is feasible to fill it in one year, five years or longer term.”

“We really need someone who’s an expert [about grants], and that will cost money,” Eck added. “[A knowledgeable grants manager] is even more critical as federal money continues to dry up.”

Budgeting by priorities

Moving to budgeting by priorities, Tatum provided an overview of how the process evolved and how it works.

The City gathered external input through resident surveys to identify priority areas and satisfaction with city services.

Internally, staff identified how services were delivered by programs instead of just line items, which allowed for a clearer link between programs and city priorities.

This approach enabled both staff and the Council to better understand which programs supported key priorities, such as infrastructure and safety, and to direct resources accordingly.

Programs were ranked based on several criteria, such as whether the City was the only one that could provide the service, whether it was a long-term or short-term need, its legal requirements, and the priority level as identified by both the staff and an external community panel.

The City also convened focus groups to dive deeper into issues like affordable housing and overdevelopment, ensuring that community sentiment was accurately reflected in the budgeting decisions.

In summary, this section of the workshop surfaced potential strategies including a bonding plan, hiring an emergency manager and grants manager, the importance of rebuilding community trust and restoring human services, and strategic long-term planning. Councilmembers also discussed the need for a comprehensive financial model and the potential for outsourcing some services to nonprofits.

Alternative budget scenarios

The session then moved to discussing four alternative budget scenarios, each accompanied by a detailed spreadsheet showing how the approach would play out in each of the next five years through 2031:

No levy and do nothing (no budget cuts or new revenue sources).

No levy with recommended savings (1% prop tax increase, $3 million in cuts).

A $10 million levy (with $3 million in cuts in 2026 and restoring those cuts in 2027, and a focus on building reserves for resiliency).

A $6 million levy, dubbed “the Chen plan” (assumes use of reserves to avoid cuts in 2026 and asks for $6 million levy in 2027).

Councilmembers had many questions and requests for additional detail on the various numbers and assumptions in the spreadsheets, and a considerable portion of the morning session was taken up discussing how the various numbers were calculated and what they included.

Conversations also included the potential impacts of service reductions on program stability, the importance of maintaining operational reserves, the potential need for emergency funding sources, and the importance of aligning budget decisions with long-term goals.

The impact of timing on any proposed levy vote was also discussed, with most councilmembers favoring an earlier levy vote (April) to provide certainty for upcoming budget decisions that will be made in 2026, rather than postponing the vote until November. To get a levy on that earlier ballot, however, the City would have to have it ready to submit no later than the Snohomish County election board’s late February deadline.

It was also noted that for any levy that is approved in 2026, property tax dollars would not be available until 2027.

This part of the workshop concluded with the Council acknowledging the following:

The challenges of the budget process.

The importance of a strategic approach to budget decisions.

The need for a balanced approach to revenue and expense projections.

Ensuring that assumptions are grounded in historical data and realistic projection.

The importance of community engagement and transparency.

The need for a comprehensive approach to budget planning that considers long-term goals and the impact of budget decisions on community services.

Revenue assumptions

The next workshop topic focused on revenue assumptions, with Dotsch kicking off the conversation by discussing and requesting clarification on the various revenue buckets listed on the four spreadsheets.

One specific concern she raised was about sales tax projections, asking why these weren’t increasing.

“We really wanted to be super conservative with these revenues, so we don’t end up with a shortfall,” City Finance Director Richard Gould said.

“An important part of this exercise is for council to get on the same page about what kind of [financial] assumptions they want to make, conservative or liberal,” City Attorney Jeff Taraday said. “But let’s keep in mind that we get to decide every year how much property tax to levy [as long as it is within the statutory 1% limit]. Given this, it might make sense to make more conservative sales tax revenue assumptions, with the idea that if sales tax actually outpaces your conservative assumption, you can always not impose the full [1%] property tax.”

Dotsch also questioned the utility tax assumption, and Gould clarified that this is a combination of different utility taxes, with a 4% increase based on a rate study.

Other questions touched on license, permit and franchise fees, interfund service charges and the new 0.10% public safety sales tax passed by the council in August. Councilmember Chen specifically asked for clarification of the “other sales tax” category, noting a projected increase from $1 million in 2025 to $2.1 million in 2026. Gould replied that the increase is due to inclusion of the public safety sales tax in this category.

Risks and variables of various levy types

Following a lunch break, the Council began to assess the risks and variables associated with the various levy types, with a focus on the budget years 2026 and 2027. A spreadsheet was projected onto the screen so numbers could be input in real time. Chen proposed — and the council agreed — to use the $6 million levy option as a baseline for Friday afternoon’s discussion. That number later changed to $8 million on the suggestion of Council President Tibbott, who expressed concerns about the City’s need to rebuild its reserves, which were depleted during the City’s budget crisis.

The type of levy the City should run also became a point of discussion. When introducing the $8 million figure, Tibbott had proposed a single-year levy lift, rather than the multi-year permanent proposal that failed in November.

City Attorney Taraday offered his thoughts on this idea, noting that he is a Seattle resident and most of the property tax levies presented to voters are temporary, rather than permanent, and end up passing.

“The [Edmonds Proposition 1] levy lost an election by a massive margin,” Taraday said, adding that some people “might have voted no because it was permanent, not temporary.” The city attorney stressed that he doesn’t usually weigh in on policy issues “but I just think from the standpoint of recognizing how badly the last one lost and trying to change it up, I would suggest that something significant needs to change, and maybe it’s not just the amount.”

Chen stressed the importance of of engaging the community in the process of determining the correct levy amount and duration, should the Council decide to go back out to the voters. “Let the community group come up with the amount, whether it’s permanent or single year,” Chen said.

Revenue generation

Councilmembers had robust discussions about the percentage increase in revenues the City should expect from various sources. Gould reiterated the City’s decision — discussed during the morning session — to be conservative in projecting local sales tax revenue (estimated at 1% for 2027). As for state revenue, councilmembers decided to stay with the 2% increase in expected revenue from that source in 2027, despite worries about the state’s current budget challenges.

The Council also added to its assumptions a one-time 10% increase in the City’s utility rates for 2026 as a way of helping the city get through the year without a potential levy lid lift. Tatum estimated this would increase the average utility consumer’s bill by $13 per month, generating about $4 million in 2026.

Councilmember Olson said she was uncomfortable with the idea of raising utility rates. “I don’t think residents would be OK with that,” she said.

Councilmembers also discussed the idea of increasing the annual fee that residents pay through their vehicle licensing for the Edmonds Transportation Benefit District (TBD). The current TBD fee is $40 annually and under state law it could be raised to $50, with proceeds dedicated to transportation-related projects. That would generate about $350,000 in 2026, Tatum said.

Another revenue-generating topic was additional automatic traffic enforcement cameras, although revenue from those — based on recent state legislation — may need to be designated for traffic safety-related purposes.

And Tatum noted that the City expects to generate an estimated $1.1 million from the new public safety sales tax the council passed in August.

Tatum briefly touched on revenue that could be raised through paid parking downtown and a local business and occupation (B&O) tax. The Edmonds Economic Development Commission has been studying both items and plans to brief the Council on the commission’s findings Nov. 18.

Multi-family tax exemption and economic development

Tatum addressed another key item during the afternoon session. Dotsch suggested that the City do away with its multi-family tax exemption (MFTE) program, which gives developers a property tax exemption if they incorporate multifamily and affordable housing. “We have some cities around us that don’t have it, and I do feel building and having that kind of growth and not paying into that, that distresses the system,” Dotsch said.

Edmonds allows MFTEs in the Westgate Mixed Use Zone and Highway 99 Subarea. Of the total units, 10% must be affordable for low-income households. (More information about the city’s MFTE program can be found here.)

Tatum, who served as Edmonds’ economic development director before being appointed acting city administrator last summer, said whether the MFTE should be continued “is a valid and important question.” It would be good to learn more about the impacts of discontinuing the MFTE program, “and what it would do to development in our City,” Tatum said. “And should we eliminate it, how could we incentivize development in other ways?”

Budget cuts

The Council spent the last part of the day talking about possible budget cuts. Chen stated that in his opinion, there was good news based on the numbers the council has been working with so far. “We don’t have to cut anything,” Chen said. “Yost Pool will be running as normal, Frances Anderson [Center] will be open at the current level we have, we can maintain it with this budget.”

Councilmember Dotsch, who along with Chen voted against placing the $14.5 million levy before voters, stressed the importance of planning for the future rather than trying to solve all of the budget issues right away. “We’re not broke,” Dotsch said.

Others pointed out that the current budget situation is due to deeps cut already made and the depletion of the City’s reserve fund, which leaves the city vulnerable to what Councilmember Olson described as “unexpected surprises.”

Tatum also addressed how the current budget uncertainty is affecting City employees. “We, as staff, need some stability so that we can stop doing this and churning, and we can start turning the effort, the monumental effort in brains and master’s degrees and hours, towards the future of the city,” Tatum said. Acknowledging that it will take years to address the budget issues, Tatum asked the Council to engage in decision-making “that allows us to really think forward, that allows us to not be worried about the next year, so that we can focus on how we make our community better.”

“There’s going to be a lot of volatility, both in revenues and costs,” Tibbott said. “I can tell you, I’m already anticipating some cost increases in areas that we have not even considered yet and they’re big.”

He noted that the City is “still $2.3 million under what we would consider to be our preferred reserve. We need room to adjust to the volatility, and part of having budgetary bottom line and reserves so that we can adjust to the volatility helps us to add to the stability that Todd was just talking about.”

The benefit of putting a levy before voters early in 2026, Tibbott said, “is it would help us to know if we would have to take additional action to cover 2027 and beyond. And so what I’m thinking is, we may not need to entertain cuts at this point if we are interested in a levy measure in the early part of the year. If we think that it [the levy] should go later, then maybe we should.”

“I’m really uncomfortable with the idea of us having no buffer,” Olson said. “I think that’s not the way you run the City or any big anything. So I’m not at all comfortable with going forward without any cuts.”

Tibbott pointed out that the City does have money in its contingency reserve fund and there could be additional funds available if the Council moves forward with a utility tax increase.

“I would be very concerned about touching our 4% contingency reserve,” Councilmember Nand said, adding those dollars “should be there in case we are looking at not being able to pay payroll for our police or for our wastewater treatment plant, utilities, the very essential services that the city needs to be civilized.”

To provide the City with a cushion, the Council settled on a figure of $1.5 million in reductions for the purpose of Friday’s discussion. Tibbott then asked the department directors in the room to address how they would make those cuts in 2026. The amount requested from each department was based on a percentage of cuts the council originally identified in Resolution 1570 last summer, although some departments would be impacted more than others.

For the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department, that amount would be about $375,000, which would be in addition to the $1.5 million in cuts the department made in 2025. The reductions would come primary in reduced staffing for parks maintenance, Director Angie Feser said. Feser also noted that ironically, the council’s consideration of a 10% increase in utility fees would impact the park system’s budget, because the department has to pay for utilities as well.

Olson suggested asking the community to fund at least a portion of the maintenance for Yost Pool. The parks department already has a mechanism in place — known as the gift catalog — to accept donations to help fund the park system, Feser said.

The Edmonds Police Department would be facing an additional $750,000 in cuts under the formula discussed Friday. Police Chief Loi Dawkins noted that the department has already lost 17 officers, an animal control officer and two police assistants. Among the ways to address the additional cuts: Not filling a funded vacant officer position, cutting training, selling one to two vehicles, not hiring an emergency manager, and not filling the commander position vacated by the promotion of Josh McClure to assistant police chief.

The Economic Development Department would have additional cuts of $140,000 and Tatum said those savings could be realized by eliminating a planned community survey and a fund that contributes to tourism marketing, plus some possible restructuring of staff hours.

Similarly, other affected department directors said that to address any cuts, they would reduce training or professional services, wouldn’t fill funded positions or would restructure existing roles to realize savings, or use furloughs (reducing work hours) of existing employees.

The Council will begin discussing next steps for budget changes starting with committee and business meetings on Nov. 18. The current schedule calls for introduction of a 2025-2026 budget modification ordinance Nov. 25, with a public hearing on Dec. 2. Additional review of that ordinance is scheduled for Dec. 9, with adoption set for Dec. 16. Potential action for any remaining revenue options is set for Dec. 23.