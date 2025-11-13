Council discusses co-housing and critical areas; budget discussion set for Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Community members comment on Proposition 1 defeat. Council delays cultural sales tax and other possible sales tax discussions until after Friday budget discussions.

The council holds a co-housing public hearing and presentation includes descriptions, maps and Planning Board recommendations.

Council praises staff work on critical areas ordinance update, which will be 99% complete by next meeting.

Council OKs wellness grant for Edmonds Police Department.

Councilmembers share thoughts on Proposition 1 conversations and future budget discussions.

Mayor Mike Rosen started Wednesday’s Edmonds City Council meeting by acknowledging the exceptionally high city voter turnout of nearly 58% and the clear failure of Proposition1, the proposed $14.5 million property tax levy lid lift.

“This has impacts and actions for the council in the short-term, mid-term and long-term,” Rosen said.

In the short term, it will require the council to modify the budget to reflect a reduction of $6 million and decide future funding options, he said. “Mid term, we need to build a fiscal sustainability plan to preserve our critical services and implement non-property tax revenues you would approve. And long term, we need to build a citywide strategic plan addressing the existing and ever-growing [maintenance] backlog,” Rosen said.

An all-day post-election council budget discussion is scheduled for Friday at Edmonds City Hall. It begins at 8:30 a.m.

Several residents showed up Wednesday to share their thoughts on the Proposition 1 levy lid lift defeat and provided candid feedback on how they expect future discussions to go.

“Please represent the people [who voted no],” Ann Christiansen said. “Seriously consider the information published in My Edmonds News by Councilmembers Will Chen and Michelle Dotsch.”

Kim Bayer-Augustavo was more direct.

“Your citizens have spoken loud and clear. Stop passing the buck to us…you did not listen. In corporate America, if departments spent more than allowed, you were either fired or demoted… In a private company, we had to answer to shareholders. Citizens are your shareholders. We elected you to spend our dollars wisely, not frivolously.”

“Enough is enough,” Erik Nelson said. “Please hear what the people said last Tuesday.”He described the council as “anti-business’” and listed the projects and taxes that impacted business. He expressed opposition to the proposed arts and cultural sales tax.

“Please don’t take my money and decide what art and cultural things I want to support. I do that on my own in this community,” Nelson said.

Councilmembers acknowledged residents’ frustration. They also said they supported City workers, the value of Edmonds amenities and the hard work ahead.

“The morale in our city administration and amongst city staff is extremely low,” Councilmember Jenna Nand said. “Please do not scapegoat our departments who are working very hard to provide public services. The type of work that’s done at the level of City government is not comparable to corporations in the private sector.”

“I very much look forward to all activists and public commenters working with us to try to find solutions to a structural budget gap,” Nand said.

“We do need to have those difficult conversations,” Councilmember Vivian Olson said.

“We really need to come together as a community and not be villainizing government… [we need to] figure out how, together, we are going to solve this problem” Olson said, adding that she will host listening sessions in the next week or two that will include both Proposition 1 yes and no voters.

Co-housing proposal and code updates

The Edmonds Planning Board recommended moving forward with code updates related to the Washington State-mandated concept of co-housing in residential areas (HB 1998). The code changes allow co-housing in areas zoned for six units on a single lot by year’s end.

Co-housing is an old concept made new again to address lack of affordable housing in more expensive areas like Edmonds. It allows single people to rent a room with a sleeping space, bathroom and shared kitchen. It must be near transit and there is no requirement for on-site parking.

Co-housing units would be allowed where multi-family housing is allowed. This covers about 46% of Edmonds.

The Edmonds Planning Board could not get to agreement on whether co-housing should be allowed in all areas that allow multiple dwellings or just where density allowance is for six or more units. If it is in the larger area, it would increase co-housing potential to up to 70% of Edmonds.

The Planning Board did agree co-housing may not be used for short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

There were no public comments at the public hearing. The issue returns to the Council Nov. 25 for more discussion and on Dec. 9 for a vote.

Critical Areas Ordinance periodic update

The update has been two years in the making as Senior Planner Brad Shipley worked to revise, realign and update the layout of the code so it is easier and more logical to read and understand. He then included the environmental updates required by law.

“I know there’s a lot of red,” Shipley said, referencing the many edits included in the most recent draft. “We are 99% there and it will be ready in your next packet.”

Asked by Councilmember Chris Eck how he’s managing disagreements among affected parties, Shipley said that “They [those in the environmental community] are happy. We made changes they’ve wanted for a long time.”

Councilmember Nand expressed concern over pollutants in the stormwater system and asked if there was a way to manage, for example, fertilizer with nitrogen coming from local gardens.

“Education is key,” Shipley said, noting it is not something stormwater systems can address.

He shared that many updated reports on both fish-bearing streams and riparian management zones will go straight to the city’s website and GIS mapping, which makes it easier for homeowners to learn more about what they can and can’t do with their property.

Planning Board Vice Chair Jon Milkey praised Shipley’s dedication to process and partnerships. “This work speaks highly to the partnership that Brad formed with a lot of local expertise,” Milkey said.

Councilmember Olson took note of Shipley’s resourcefulness. “I saw here that you used reports that other cities paid for. I commend this practice. It is respectful of the taxpayer,” she said.

Other action

The council put off discussion on the proposed .01% cultural sales tax until sometime before the end of the year when there is more clarity on next steps for the 2026 budget. Olson asked for more information about Snohomish County plans for its cultural sales tax and what impact that could have on Edmonds.

The council approved the Edmonds Police Department’s acceptance of the Criminal Justice Training Commission’s wellness grant that includes peer support training and fitness equipment as required in the Edmonds Police Officers Association collective bargaining agreement. The council also congratulated now-Assistant Chief Josh McClure on his recent promotion.

Council President Neil Tibbott was excused from the meeting due to unexpected air travel delays.