Council to receive presentations on paid parking, B&O tax at Nov. 18 meeting

The Edmonds City Council will be meeting remotely on Tuesday, Nov. 18, starting at 3 p.m. for Committee B and at 6 p.m. for the Committee of the Whole.

The 6 p.m. meeting includes several items of interest:

Selection of a student council representative, a position that has not been filled for several years.

Consideration of a 2026 cost of living increase for non-represented employees.

Presentations from the Economic Development Commission on two possible revenue-generating ideas for the City: paid parking and a business and occupation tax.

An update on the apartment development planned by the Behar Company at 7212 220th St. S.W., formerly the site of a family amusement center.

Amendments to Council rules of procedure regarding the use of city attorney time.

The 3 p.m. meeting includes the following:

Three items from the Edmonds Police Department: a contract with Arlington Airport and interlocal agreements with the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force and with Snohomish County for Emergency Management Services.

Renewal of an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Conservation District.

You can find links to agenda packets at this web page.

You can access the meeting at this Zoom link. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The meeting ID is 957 9848 4261. For those members of the public who can’t access the virtual meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, located on the first floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.