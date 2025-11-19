Councilmember Olson to host Prop 1 listening session Nov. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As a followup to the failure of the Proposition 1 ballot measure, Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson said she is hosting a listening session Sunday, Nov. 23 at the Edmonds Library “about anything that is on your mind related to that and the future of our City.”

“While questions will be answered if posed, the focus is on hearing what the public has to say,” Olson said.

Other councilmembers may be in attendance (up to three total), and feedback notes will be taken and provided to the full council, she said.

This is a no-format, open house-style event so attendees are welcome to come and go at will during the 90 minutes.

Details

1-2:30 p.m. (after the Seahawks game) on Sunday, Nov 23

Edmonds Library main floor meeting room

650 Main St., Edmonds