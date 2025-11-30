County Council Corner: ‘Tis the season for property taxes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Each fall, as local governments consider their budgets for the coming year, the issue of property taxes comes front and center in council chambers across the County. Our property tax system is complicated, but the impact of property taxes on residents and business owners is clear. In this month’s column, I will share information about who sets property taxes, how they are collected, and where the majority of those taxes go, with the goal of providing clarity and increasing understanding within our community.

For most properties in Snohomish County, individual property tax bills include multiple taxing jurisdictions, typically between five and eight agencies, depending on the location. For example, my property taxes include levies for the Arlington School District, City of Arlington, North County Regional Fire Authority, Public Hospital District #3, Sno-Isle Libraries, Snohomish County, the State of Washington, and the Snohomish Conservation District. Each of these agencies or jurisdictions sets its own property tax levy, which, when combined, creates the total property tax bill.

The County’s role in property taxes includes assessing properties, collecting property taxes, and setting the County’s portion of the tax. The County Assessor is responsible for determining the taxable value of properties, which is used to calculate each property owner’s share of local levies. The County Treasurer collects all property taxes and distributes each jurisdiction’s share after collections in April and October. The County Council sets the County’s portion of the property tax, which, as I will explain, is typically a relatively small percentage of the overall tax bill.

Looking back at my own property tax bill, here is a breakdown of how much each agency receives as a share of the total: State of Washington – 27%, Arlington School District – 27%, North County Regional Fire Authority – 20%, City of Arlington – 11%, Snohomish County – 6%, Public Hospital District #3 – 6%, Sno-Isle Libraries – 4%, and the Snohomish Conservation District – less than 1%. As you can see, the vast majority of property taxes go to the State of Washington, local schools and fire districts.

From 2023 to 2025, my property taxes increased just over 20%, due to increases from each agency that sets its own tax levels. Your individual property taxes will vary based on your location and property value, but countywide, most property owners have seen increases of 10–20% over the last two years.

Each year, when the County Council evaluates our budget for the coming year, I keep this in mind, understanding that every tax increase adds up to real money for families across Snohomish County. Households are having to make difficult financial decisions due to the rising cost of living and increasing tax burden, among other factors. I have consistently opposed tax increases at the County level and have focused instead on finding ways to maintain core government services while reducing unnecessary spending in order to balance the budget. I encourage elected officials at every level, from local school boards to our legislators in Olympia, to recognize the burden that property taxes create and to look for ways to ease that burden on our residents.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council and is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their four children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.