Fitness Corner: Cultivating an attitude of gratitude in November and beyond

We all know we can (and maybe ought to) feel more grateful and thankful in our daily lives. Yeah, but who has time when we’re overwhelmed and trying to keep it all together in this chaotic world? Add in the holiday season, legendarily stressful, and it’s a recipe for losing sight of appreciating so many of the wonderful aspects of our lives that it’s easy to take for granted.

I have come to love Thanksgiving because it’s a holiday that honors being thankful. Long ago, I used to think of it as a reason to get together to eat, but life’s challenges over the years have been instrumental in turning my awareness toward other important aspects of this day, which can so easily get lost in all the hype. Plus, I just can’t eat that much anymore, nor do I want to. Make no mistake, though, I’m always going for pumpkin pie!

I fully embrace the awareness and attention to thankfulness that the month of November brings. Each year, I feel more inspired to give thanks and to appreciate as much as I can throughout the month. But then the month ends and with it my heightened awareness.

So, I sat down to write about what to do to cultivate more of an ongoing attitude of gratitude, one that extends into the new year and beyond. One that becomes as much of an unconscious state of mind as possible without being something unrealistic or inauthentic (being thankful can’t be forced.)

The American Heritage Dictionary defines “attitude” as “a manner of thinking, feeling, or behaving that reflects a state of mind or disposition.” This is where the difficulty lies. Because our brains function the way that they do, because we’re human, it’s near impossible to wake up every day and walk around in some sort of “yay I’m so grateful” headspace. If you happen to have that magical power, no need to keep reading! But there is no reason we can’t strive toward a more appreciative view of the world more often.

Surprisingly, in the process of writing this column, I realized that I somehow already have cultivated a long-term fairly consistent attitude of gratitude! I’ve been noticing it for a while now, feeling quietly optimistic and appreciative. Where, I wonder, did that come from?

As this column took shape, the actions that brought me to this point became apparent:

Years ago, I started keeping a journal. Mostly, there’s a lot of complaining, it’s true. But I have documented glorious moments and events and blessings, and that is what stands out when I go back and relive days past. I recommend any length of daily journaling. I also write down one thing for which I am thankful every day. I’ve been through horrible and painful experiences in my life. This has helped me to appreciate and embrace more so the good and happy circumstances in my life. I was incapable of doing this when I was younger, but now I know you can’t have one without the other. Painful moments allow us to better appreciate positive moments. Writing about the meaning of November/gratitude/awareness repeatedly has helped with my own awareness and implementing habits that have helped change my attitude. Putting gratitude out into the world in some capacity gives back to you, we’re not all writers but something like marking moments of positivity and appreciation on social media can be good for that. In addition, or alternatively . . . I say thank you all the time, genuinely and sincerely and even oftentimes when I’m not feeling genuine or sincere. People love being appreciated. “Thank you” goes a long way! Write a note, send a text or email message, or just say it. Also, when you are being appreciated, graciously accept it. I look for positive inspiration in any way possible. I mainly read books and listen to podcasts and subscribe to an old-school newspaper that has a great range of personal interest articles. (I rarely find true inspiration on social media despite years of careful curation.) There’s much negativity around us, but also much positivity; seek it out and be very discerning. I am ferocious about self-care, such as journaling, self-improvement books (especially if writing activities are included), exercise (any frequency will do), eating healthy, and so on. If you care for yourself, it’s easier to care for others. Prioritize your health and wellbeing as much as possible. I always try to find a silver lining to acknowledge, even in the toughest of times and the grumpiest of moods. It can be so difficult. We can all work on that. Aren’t we fortunate that life offers us so many opportunities to practice this skill!

If I need to do anything more, it’s to pay more attention to what I am already doing and appreciate myself for it. We can all work on that too. Gift yourself with some gratitude, especially this month.

I’m grateful for you, my readers and my Edmonds community. Happy Thanksgiving!

Coach Pritam Potts is a writer and strength coach. After many years of training athletes and clients of all ages as co-owner of Edmonds-based Advanced Athlete LLC, she now lives in Dallas, Texas. She writes about health & wellbeing, grief & loss, love & life at infinitecapability.substack.com and www.advancedathlete.com.