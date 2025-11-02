‘Day-to-Day With Dementia Through the Holidays’ Nov. 15 at Edmonds Lutheran Church

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dementia Care Coach Annie Jacobsen is leading a “Day-to-Day With Dementia Through the Holidays” presentation from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 15 at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

The free session, designed for anyone whose life is touched by dementia, offers guidance for the holiday season’s unique joys and challenges. You’ll gain insight into:

• Understanding why abilities and behaviors change.

• Creating meaningful holiday moments together.

• Caring for your loved one while caring for yourself.

Donations are welcome for the Edmonds Food Bank. Most needed items are canned goods, peanut butter, pasta, baking items, grocery bags or a new toy for their holiday Toy Shop.