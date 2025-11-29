Dec. 7 Jingle Bell Dash hosted by Holy Rosary, St. Thomas More

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Come join the fun and run in the 2025 St. Nicholas Jingle Bell Dash hosted by Edmonds’ Holy Rosary and Lynnwood’s St. Thomas More schools/parishes starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Edmonds Civic Field.

Registration is $10 per person, and the money raised benefits the Annunciation Hope & Healing Fund, created in response to the tragic shooting during the Aug. 27, 2025 school Mass at Annunciation in Minneapolis.

Participants are asked to bring donations of canned good or non-perishable items for St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Rosary and St. Thomas More. Parking is available at the Holy Rosary parking lot, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can register in advance here or on the day of the event. There will be complimentary hot cocoa, cider, candy canes and jingle bells.