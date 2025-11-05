Discounts, treats and more: Five Corners businesses hosting Thankful Thursday Nov. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Five Corners Small Business Network is hosting its first-ever Thankful Thursday on Nov. 6.

The following Five Corners businesses are participating from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6 with discounts, treats and more:

TNT Music

Frankie’s Barber & Shop

Flyin Taco

Noodle Hut

Five Corners Grocery & Deli

Bar Dojo

Casa Oaxaca

A Brewed Awakening

Growth with Us Preschool

Barton Family Funeral Service

Edmonds Veterinary Hospital

Tanner’s Table Massage

College Place Optical

Bridge Animal Referral Center

Kathy’s Cut

Magic Nails Spa

5 Corners Teriyaki

Caffe Ladro

Calvary Chapel

Salon Prisma

City Dry Cleaners

St Alban’s Episopal Church