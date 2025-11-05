Discounts, treats and more: Five Corners businesses hosting Thankful Thursday Nov. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Five Corners Small Business Network is hosting its first-ever Thankful Thursday on Nov. 6.
The following Five Corners businesses are participating from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6 with discounts, treats and more:
TNT Music
Frankie’s Barber & Shop
Flyin Taco
Noodle Hut
Five Corners Grocery & Deli
Bar Dojo
Casa Oaxaca
A Brewed Awakening
Growth with Us Preschool
Barton Family Funeral Service
Edmonds Veterinary Hospital
Tanner’s Table Massage
College Place Optical
Bridge Animal Referral Center
Kathy’s Cut
Magic Nails Spa
5 Corners Teriyaki
Caffe Ladro
Calvary Chapel
Salon Prisma
City Dry Cleaners
St Alban’s Episopal Church
