Discover the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Take a walking tour Nov. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) invites you to take a guided walking tour of the center’s gold-standard LEED-certified building starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5.

During the tour you will:

Learn about the Waterfront Center’s connection to the Senior Center Thrift Store and the Senior Center Showroom.

Discover how EWC has evolved into a multigenerational, multicultural hub offering 70-plus programs that promote wellness and connection.

Experience local creativity in Gallery One’s rotating art exhibits.

The free tour is limited to 12 participants. Advance registration is recommended by calling 425-774-5555.