Ecology taking an early look at geothermal energy in Washington

To support Washington’s transition to generating power and electricity using renewable energy sources, the State Department of Ecology is leading a new collaborative process to identify potential risks and opportunities related to developing the state’s geothermal energy resources.

Geothermal energy comes from the natural heat inside the earth and can be used to generate electricity. It is gaining attention across the nation for its potential to provide clean, reliable energy without emitting climate-changing greenhouse gases, Ecology said.

Currently, there are no geothermal energy projects being proposed for development in Washington.

The department said in a news release it is working closely with multiple state agencies to provide opportunities for communities, tribes and interested parties to learn more about the state’s geothermal resources and provide feedback about concerns and potential impacts surrounding its development.

Focus on three geographic areas

State partners assisting Ecology in the collaborative process include the Washington departments of Archeology and Historic Preservation, Commerce, Fish and Wildlife and Natural Resources.

The effort will focus on three geographic areas that the Washington Geological Survey, housed within the Department of Natural Resources, has identified as having geothermal resource potential:

Mount Baker area in northwest Washington

Mount St. Helens area in southwest Washington

Wind River valley area, south of Mount St. Helens

The Department of Natural Resources has also posted an interactive story map with details describing what geothermal energy is, how it can be used and why certain areas in Washington are considered favorable for its development.

Ecology is seeking input from interested parties about the three areas with geothermal resource potential to better understand local and statewide considerations and potential risks we should consider for future studies.

Over the next 18 months, the department said it will host a series of in-person and virtual workshops with tribes and interested parties to share information and gather input and concerns about geothermal energy development.

A virtual meeting is scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 12 to provide information and get feedback regarding concerns and opportunities about developing geothermal energy:

Wednesday, Nov. 12 virtual meeting from 9-10:30 a.m.

Register on Zoom

Learn more by visiting the Ecology webpage and viewing an informational presentation and video. Ecology said it plans to hold more geothermal energy workshops early next year. For questions about the state’s collaborative process, contact cleanenergy@ecy.wa.gov or call 360-407-6600.