Economic Development Commission to continue work on paid parking, B&O tax ideas Nov. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds Economic Development Commission at its Thursday, Nov. 13 special meeting will continue its discussion of two new revenue ideas being considered by the Edmonds City Council: a local business and occupation tax and paid parking. Reports will be made from the respective committees studying each topic.

The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also access the meeting remotely via Zoom.

You can see the complete agenda here.