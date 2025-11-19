Economic Development Commissioners share their work on paid parking, B&O tax

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Meeting remotely for nearly four hours Tuesday night, the Edmonds City Council Committee of the Whole discussed three ideas for possible revenue generation: a temporary tax increase on city utilities, paid parking downtown and a city-implemented business and occupation tax.

The council agreed to have City Attorney Jeff Taraday develop a draft ordinance on a short-term utility tax for possible consideration at next week’s business meeting, although they asked Taraday to leave a blank space for the exact percentage. When councilmembers had first discussed the idea at their Nov. 14 budget workshop, a 10% increase was mentioned. But Councilmember Will Chen suggested the Council wait to see the City’s first-quarter cash flow projections before deciding “whether it’s 5% or 10% or something in between.” (See more details below.)

The pros and cons of generating revenue from two other sources — paid parking downtown and a City business and occupation tax — took up the bulk of the meeting. Members of the Economic Development Commission presented the results of their study on both issues, followed by a lengthy conversation with councilmembers on next steps.

The Commission, which had been on pause due to the City’s budget challenges, was brought back into service at the Council’s request to review both issues. Commission members were assigned to one of two committees to take a closer look at the ideas, and they were on hand to present their findings.

Parking

Economic Development Commissioners Nick Perrault, Kevin Harris, Nicole Hughes and Darrol Haug were assigned to study the idea of paid parking downtown.

Perrault noted that parking downtown is currently enforced through two-, three- and 72-hour time limits, but the lack of enforcement (the city cut one of its two parking enforcement officer due to budget constraints) reduces the amount of parking turnover. Revenue primarily comes from annual parking permits, which are distributed to downtown employees, residents and guests.

The Council approved increases to those permit rates last year, but so far they have not been implemented, Perrault said. The Commission recommends moving forward with those new rates as soon as possible, as that will double the revenue received. (See chart below.)

Commissioner Hughes then discussed the pros and the cons of paid parking downtown:

Pros: generates new revenue, improves turnover and access, reduce circling and congestion, supports sustainability, provides usage data for planning, equitable cost sharing.

Cons: Potential pushback from community, risk of spillover into neighborhoods, requires strong enforcement, administrative and tech management, tourism perception concerns.

Technology research conducted by city staff supporting the commission indicated a preference for mobile app-based systems that vehicle drivers access on their phones. Such systems can support both long-term and short-term parking and support adjustable parking, Hughes said.

“A paid parking system might be able to provide us some really interesting data to help do things like set variable pricing,” Hughes said. “So maybe there’s a…high-volume time around dinner time or on the weekends where it costs a little bit more, and maybe there are times during the day that parking might be next to free.” Data gathered from such a system “could really help us understand what’s going on and how people are visiting downtown Edmonds, which could help inform other decisions around supporting business and economic development,” she added.

She noted that the Commission’s study — conducted in just three months — has its limitations, so additional analysis will be needed before making a decision. The Port of Edmonds is also doing a parking study and wants to make sure their work is coordinated with that of the City. Engagement with downtown business and obtaining resident feedback will also be key, she said.

Commissioner Haug then presented four paid parking options for council consideration:

Option 1: Increased permit fees. This has already been approved by the council and just needs to be implemented.

Option 2: A pilot paid parking system using 80 stalls downtown. By charging $2.50 an hour for 300 days a year, the City could generate $150,000 annually, Haug said, adding that “there’s relatively low risk. It would test the system. We would gather a lot of data.” On the negative side, revenue would be limited. And with a small area involved, “people who wouldn’t want to pay will migrate to the the hourly areas. And so you would have some inconsistencies of utilization of your downtown space, and it could also disrupt inbound visitors and some things like that,” he added.

Option 3: Full downtown paid parking, using 500 downtown stalls, charging $2 an hour. This option woud generate $750,000 annually. “It is the highest revenue producer of the models we’re showing you…but it would also have the highest pushback…and become administratively complex to administer,” Haug said.

Option 4: No paid parking in 2026. Through this option, “we would have more time to evaluate and study the options available to us, gather more data, get more input from the various user groups and so forth,” Haug said. “The negative of it is there would be no revenue generated from this, except from the increased parking permit process.”

Haug noted that the Commission also considered other ideas, such as providing Edmonds residents with an exemption and only charging visitors, or allowing residents to buy “dramatically reduced” permits to avoid an hourly charge.

Councilmember Jenna Nand wondered if the City could give people an allowance of 90 minutes to park free, with charges going into effect after that. Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum, who staffs the Economic Development Commission, noted that any time exemption would reduce the revenue the city would receive.

Councilmember Vivian Olson suggested that the City consider implementing paid parking along Sunset Avenue, where people will park for a lengthy amount of time to enjoy the view. (She noted that those with disability placards would be exempt.) She also suggested implementing paid parking in and around City Park to offset the costs of maintaining the Spray Park, which is often used by visitors.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said that in the future a low-profile parking garage could be an attractive option where people can park all day. And Nand added that a paid parking lot centrally located in Edmonds, with a shuttle bus running to various shopping areas citywide, is also worth considering.

You can read the entire Commission paid parking report here.

Business and Occupation Tax

Next, the Economic Development Commissioners assigned to study the idea of a business and occupation tax presented their findings.

Tatum began by providing a summary of a business and occupation (B&O) tax, describing it as “a tax imposed on or measured by the value of their products, the gross income of business, or the gross proceeds of sales.” In implementing its own B&O tax, the city has the follow the state’s model B&O tax ordinance including the requirement that it is a tax on gross receipts. The rate can’t exceed 2/10 of a percent for retail business, and in all cases, a business has to make at least $20,000 in gross revenue before the tax can apply — although cities can raise that threshold if they desire, Tatum said.

A total of 52 cities in Washington impose a B&O tax. Thirty one of those 52 impose the $20,000 threshold, but others set the threshold at a million dollars, Tatum said.

Commission Chair Matt Cox and Commissioners Kevin Harris, Carrie Mandak and Natalie Seitz presented their B&O tax findings to the council.

Harris began by explaining that the Commission provided impartial facilitation for four workshops on the topic — two held downtown and two on Highway 99. Thousands of invitations were sent out to businesses, in simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, Spanish, Korean and English. “We also offered individual interviews with owners who couldn’t make any of the four workshops,” Harris said And finally, we received a number of emails with owners opinions, who who didn’t, who couldn’t or didn’t want to come.” In the end, the workshops drew 42 business owners representing about 50 businesses.

“The workshops were designed to be very open and very participatory, and they were,” Harris said. The purpose was “to promote a deeper discussion around why businesses either support or oppose a local [B&O] tax and basically to give all of you more context and nuance behind what business owners feel and to explore their interests.”

The bottom line: “With very few exceptions, the participants were overwhelmingly against a B&O tax,” Harris said. Participant responses “paint a much broader picture of economic interconnections, the need for more systemic and sustainable economic plan and their fear of downstream consequences based on a short-term decision,” he said.

Mandak and Seitz then talked about the themes observed during the workshops. First, business owners are “overwhelmed with stacking of taxes,” Mandak said, noting additional taxes levied recently by the state. “So they’re feeling really pinched, burdened by the state debt that’s trying to be reconciled through these various taxes and and squeezed by their thin profit margins,” she added. “One the other thing we heard of a lot was, is the timing. Why now? Why, when we’re bearing all this other burden that’s coming from outside of the City, and then, once it started, will it end?”

Second, there was a concern about fairness and equity, because the taxes are on gross income rather than net, and how the burden for tracking these taxes is heavier on small businesses than large ones with more accounting and legal staff.

The third theme was transparency and accountability: “People really wanted to know how the B&O tax, if levied, would be spent, Mandak said. “They don’t want it getting sucked into the general fund. They want to have a say in how this money spent, and can it benefit both business owners and residents? And they also want to be involved in the planning.”

Theme four was related to concerns about City management. “We heard general mistrust of the City and how it’s being led and managed,” Mandak said, “and many questions and comments about the lack of transparency around the financial state of the City, like, why are we in the shortfall now? And why are business owners responsible for City leadership mistakes? They feel like they’re the ones that are bringing the vibrancy to Edmonds, why are you punishing them?”

The fifth theme was what impact the B&O tax would have on Edmonds’ character and economy, and whether implementing such a tax would drive businesses away? “Some said, you know, the city already has a reputation for being difficult to start a business in. Add a B&O tax to that — is that going to stop new businesses from coming in? And in the case of the Highway 99 car dealerships, would they migrate away from Edmonds?”

Seitz continued with the sixth theme: administrative complexity. Businesses were concerned about the complexity for themselves and for the city administration. They noted that different cities had different tax structures, which makes filing very complex to administer. And they wondered if the city was capable of implementing such a process, and they hoped for streamlined online filing.

The seventh theme focused on suggestions for alternative revenue sources beyond a B&O tax, such as increased tourism and licensing fees. “Cutting city expenditures was also a big, big, big theme here,” Seitz said. Business owners pointed out that increasing business revenue would increase the city’s sales tax. Participants also suggested convening a group of business owners to explore other revenue sources.

The eighth theme “is desire for collaboration and support,” Seitz said. “What we heard loud and clear is that the business community want meaningful engagement and planning and decision making. Business owners said “they should be recognized for the value they bring to the city and that they improve and support community,” she said.

Economic uncertainty was the ninth theme, related to the stacking effect of increased taxes, which “may trickle down to lower sales and sales tax revenue,” she said. “We also heard that businesses feel vulnerable and they feel nickel and dimed.”

The final theme was hope for positive change. “Businesses express some hope that if the [B&O] tax were to be implemented, that the tax would stimulate the economy through reinvestment,” Seitz said. “They hoped that it would be…implemented fairly and transparently. Some expressed a hope for a philosophy that businesses matter.”

The Commission recommends that in further considering the B&O tax, the City facilitate transparent and ongoing dialogue, use clear data and economic modeling, integrate business voices into planning, and commit to transparency and accountability.

Tibbot said he would appoint two councilmembers to work with commissioners to develop specific recommendations based on Tuesday’s report.

You can see the complete B&O tax report here.

In other business, the council:

Heard an update on the Edmonds Green project, the apartment development planned by the Behar Company at 7212 220th St. S.W., formerly the site of a family amusement center. The complex will include 411 residential units and up to six stories. Residents have expressed frustration about the pace of the project, as the former Family Fun Center has been the site of several fires and has been the target of vandalism. Edmonds Building Official Ted Corey said that the property owner received a demolition permit in 2024 but hasn’t yet done the work. As a result of the ongoing issues, the City has issued a notice of civil violation, requiring the building to be inspected daily by a security company. If those provisions aren’t met, the City will require the building to be demolished, Corey said. In addition, all garbage, debris and fire damage is required to be removed by Dec. 1.

Reviewed Council rules of procedures regarding interactions with the City Attorney. After some discussion, the council agreed to change the rule regarding how many councilmembers are needed to request written work, such as resolutions or ordinances — dropping that number from three to two.

Regarding the utility tax increase, City Attorney Taraday said that the city has the discretion to set the rate, and all that’s required is an amendment to city code. Once the council directs the city attorney to draft the ordinance and adopts it, there is waiting period of 30 days to see if enough required signatures (approximately 15% of registered voters) are collected to place the issue on the ballot for a vote. If not, the city can begin collecting the tax. City Finance Director Richard Gould estimated that with a 10% increase, the city could generate between $3.5 million and $4 million. A 10% tax would cost the average home $26 every two months. Utility bill exemptions are available for those who qualify.

Agreed to place on the next council consent agenda a 2.7% cost of living increase for non-represented employees in 2026. This matches the 2.7% received by those employees represented by collective bargaining agreements.

Discussed the qualifications of two candidates who applied for the position of student council representative. The council is scheduled to make a decision at its next meeting.