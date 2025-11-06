Edmonds American Legion and VFW Posts to host Veterans Day event at Veterans Plaza

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870, both in Edmonds, will host a ceremony to honor veterans at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza.

Representing the posts will be Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene and VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman.

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson will be at the event to represent the City of Edmonds. She is also a veteran, having served in the U. S. Air Force from 1989 to 1994 as a contracting officer, and is a graduate of the Air Force Academy.

“The City of Edmonds and our local community have always supported our veterans,” said VFW Post 8870 Commander Duane Bowman. “We wanted to make sure that we have an event to allow everyone to honor our vets on this important day.”

The Edmonds Plaza is located at 250 5th Ave. N. There is on-street parking for the plaza all around it.