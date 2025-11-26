Edmonds American Legion, VFW Posts hold another successful food drive

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The damp November weather didn’t dampen the support of local community members who turned out once again to support a food and clothing drive sponsored by American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 in downtown Edmonds Nov. 15.

Their generous contributions amounted to over 300 pounds of food, 100 pounds of hygiene items, clothing items and $200 in cash donations, the posts said in a news release. The food and money will be given to the Edmonds Food Bank, and Lynnwood Heroes Café will distribute the clothing and other items.

Once again, the event was held at the Wilcox Construction Red Barn at 5th and Maple in Edmonds, allowing visitors to drive up and drop off their donations.

“Wilcox Construction has been a great partner, making the Red Barn location available again for the event,” said American Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene. “It is very easy to find us and to drop off any donations.”

Both posts are planning to have more events in the future to help veterans in need. Events may include clothing drives as well as food and hygiene items, all of which are in great need by the veteran community.

Edmonds Food Bank donations are being accepted online, both for a one-time gift or a recurring monthly donation. You can also mail in donations or drop them off at the food bank from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations via check can also be made out to the Edmonds Food Bank. Their mailing address is Edmonds Food Bank, PO Box 131, Edmonds, WA 98020.