Edmonds American Legion, VFW Posts hold flag retirement ceremony

Members of both Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 recently held a ceremony to retire 110 used American flags at the Beck’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services crematory in Mountlake Terrace.

Representing Beck’s was Noah Ober, funeral director/crematory operator. The ceremony included the folding of the flags, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, an explanation of the meaning of the various parts of the flag, and a prayer over the flags prior to them being burned in the crematory.

“We greatly appreciate Beck’s partnering with our posts to help us with this flag retirement by offering their crematory services,” said American Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene. “They have a history of supporting our veteran organizations, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

According to the United States Flag Code, when a flag is worn out or no longer a fitting symbol to display, it should be retired in a dignified way, preferably burned and buried.

Prior to disposal, the flags were folded in accordance with the traditional triangle manner by post members. Folding the U.S. flag is a ceremonial act with specific symbolic meanings for each of the 13 folds, which represent the original colonies, the sacrifices of veterans and the nation’s values.

The final triangular shape, resembling a cocked hat, honors the soldiers who fought for the nation’s freedom, while the stars-up position represents the national motto, “In God We Trust.”

All the flags were from people who had given them to the posts for respectful disposal. American Legion Post 66 provides a bin where used flags can be dropped off. It is in front of the Old Edmonds Opera House and Masonic Center, located at 515 Dayton St. in Edmonds. Both posts also hold their monthly meetings at the Center.