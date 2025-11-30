Edmonds Bookshop hosting book drive to benefit Edmonds Toy Shop

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Now through Dec. 4, the Edmonds Bookshop is hosting a book drive to benefit the Edmonds Toy Shop. All books donated will be given to the Edmonds Toy Shop — a program of the Edmonds Food Bank — for distribution during their holiday giving event in December.

Requested donations are:

Popular books for children and young adults (ages 0-17).

Books that represent diversity of all kinds.

Books in Spanish or Ukrainian.

For more information, visit edmondsfoodbank.org/toy-shop.