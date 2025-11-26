Edmonds Boys and Girls Club update: Approved building design now awaiting permits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The capital campaign committee raising funds for new Edmonds Boys and Girls Club building provided an update on the project to rebuild the facility at Edmonds’ Civic Field.

According to a committee news release, the project has been submitted to the City of Edmonds for a permit. After officials met with the City Design Review Board and the Hearing Examiner, the new 16,000-square-foot building design was approved in August, and is now awaiting permits.

The target date for completion and utilization is spring/summer 2027, the committee said.

The capital campaign committee has raised $8.2 million of the projected $9.2 million cost to complete and furnish the building. The structure is nearly three times the size of the current building and will replace the nearly 100-year-old facility, the committee said.

The building will have a full-size gymnasium, teen center, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) center and a flex space for preschool, and will continue to provide before- and after-school care for about 150 Edmonds youth, many of them from families in need.

“We are excited to have this project so well received by the City, the mayor and the community,” said Kelly Brewe of the capital campaign committee. “This facility will be a wonderful final touch to the Civic Field, a gathering place and a tremendous asset for many underserved youth in the area.”

According to the news release:

“The building was designed to complement the Civic Field park, which has become a centerpiece of our growing community. While it is primarily a Boys and Girls Club, the committee hopes the public will take the opportunity to utilize this building as well.”

Donations to help complete the final phase of fundraising are welcome here.

Capital campaign committee members Doug Dewar, Jim Morino, Adam Cobb, Kelly Brewe and Mark McNaughton invite any questions from interested parties about the project.