Saturday, November 8, 2025
HomeEventsEdmonds celebrates Día de los Muertos with dancing, music, food
EventsUncategorized

Edmonds celebrates Día de los Muertos with dancing, music, food

By
Larry Vogel

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The altar is a tradition part of Day of the Dead observances, where people leave photos, mementos and notes to honor and remember departed loved ones.
Yvette Sanchez explains the significance of the altar to attendees.
Six-year-old Anastacia Nyozi creates in the kids’ art room.
Masks and painted faces are a traditional part of Day of the Dead celebrations for young and old.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) joined hands to co-host more than 250 attendees for the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival. Día de los Muertos is usually held during the first week of November to honor and remember those who have gone before.

While the holiday’s name might seem somber to some, the celebration is joyous and typically includes music, dancing and food all aimed at remembering and paying respects to friends and family members who are no longer with us. These celebrations take a festive tone, as celebrants recall amusing events and anecdotes about the departed, and the event is seen by many as a time to celebrate and rekindle the closeness and love felt for those who have died.

Mariachi Mexico Lindo provided traditional music.
Event organizers (L-R): Yvette Sanchez, Rosario Reyes, Robin Ullman, Ilham Lioui and Karin Butler.
Performers from Grupo Cultural de Danze Mexican de LETI demonstrate traditional dance routines.

Dancers from the Grupo Cultural de Danze Mexican de LETI included youngsters jreceiving instruction from their dance teacher.

Friday’s event included a traditional altar where attendees were invited to leave mementos and photos of their departed loved one, offer flowers and food, and even write notes to them. There was also a kids’ activity room where the younger set could create their own Día de los Muertos-themed art. Many participants showed up in traditional costume with faces painted to reflect to reflect the Day of the Dead theme.

Mariachi Mexico Lindo provided festive upbeat music as dancers from Grupo Cultural de Danze Mexican de LETI transfixed attendees with a series of lively performances followed by a buffet of traditional food.

After the performances LETI founder Rosario Reyes thanks attendees and invites them to enjoy the traditional food buffet.
There was plenty of food to go around – no one left hungry.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO