Edmonds Chamber announces partnership to preserve tree lighting ceremony; launches fundraising campaign for local events

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced a key partnership with local businesses to ensure the 2025 Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 29.

When the Chamber learned that community support was needed to get the tree illuminated due to city budget constraints, a team of businesses banded together to keep the tradition alive. They include the following: That 1 Painter, Westerly, P Walker Inc., Miller’s Rent All, Comstock Jewelers, Reece Homes, Best Western Plus Harbor Inn, Edmonds Landing by Cogir, Action Jackson Plumbing, Olympic Sport and Spine, Hazel Miller Foundation and Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds.

This is the power of a community coming together during challenging times to keep tradition alive, the Chamber said in a news release.

Rising costs threaten longstanding community traditions

In addition, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — in partnership with the Edmonds Chamber Foundation — has launched a year-end fundraising campaign to support some of the city’s most cherished community events. Donations will help ensure the continuation of free signature events that bring joy and connection to thousands each year, including:

An Edmonds Kind of 4th (Fourth of July Parade and Fun Run)

Edmonds Classic Car Show

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night

Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony

The chamber noted that costs continue to rise year over year — including those related to infrastructure, production and standard events — along with new expenses related to city budget constraints, such as permitting, staffing, police support and street closures. As a result, the Edmonds Chamber is calling on community members, businesses and supporters near and far to help sustain these heritage events.

“The reality of keeping free community events alive is facing us, and we’re not alone,” said Ryan Crowther, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “Communities across the state are feeling the pressure of rising costs, and free public events are becoming harder to sustain. If there’s one thing we know about Edmonds, it’s that we love these traditions and will work together to keep them thriving for the region.”

For programs like the Edmonds Santa Letters, postage and stationary alone could cost the Chamber as much as $6,000. These programs provide children and youth the opportunity for a unique holiday experience. This is an example of a special idea that’s blossomed into a massive undertaking, with community volunteers, staff time and rising costs. Opportunities like these will require the community’s support for sustainability.

“Edmonds isn’t just a place — it’s a community. Our events are part of what makes this town so unique and connected,” said Lisa Epstein, president of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation. “This campaign will ensure that these celebrations continue, despite growing costs and financial challenges faced by the City of Edmonds.”

How the Community Can Help

Donate through Give Butter: Whether it’s $10 or a more substantial gift, every contribution makes a difference. The Chamber is accepting donations through its Give Butter campaign, a nonprofit-focused fundraising platform: givebutter.com/2YfhPe

Donate Forever Stamps for Santa Letters: For those interested in supporting the Santa Letters, you can bring Forever Stamps to the Visitor Center at the Log Cabin on 5th Avenue North.

Tax-Deductible Giving for a Community Like No Other

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, making all donations tax deductible. Contributions directly support the production of these events and help preserve the distinctive spirit of Edmonds — a place known for its vibrant arts, thriving small businesses and strong sense of community, the chamber said.

As a fundraising affiliate of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Foundation not only helps fund community events, but also supports small businesses going through emergencies through the WISH Fund and other initiatives that enrich the city’s cultural and economic landscape.

Whether you have an active family foundation, a family trust or just the means to give a substantial, meaningful contribution, the Edmonds Chamber Foundation is a perfect place. reach out to ryan@edmondschamber.com to learn more.

Business Event Sponsorships

To increase your visibility in the Edmonds community, the Chamber also offers sponsorship opportunities for our signature events. Business sponsorships literally make these events possible. Click here to learn more.