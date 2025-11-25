Edmonds City Council adds public hearing on revenue sources to Nov. 25 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council has added a fifth public hearing to its Tuesday, Nov. 25 business meeting — this one on 2026 revenue sources.

The hearing will focus on the following two proposed taxes: A temporary 18-month utility license tax and an increase in the Transportation Benefit District tax.

These potential revenue options would support essential services and infrastructure, the City said in a news release announcing the hearing.

“While a public hearing is not required in this instance, we want to ensure the public has every opportunity to weigh in on these issues. So, we are adding this extra hearing in a commitment to transparency and community involvement,” Council President Neil Tibbott said.

You can learn more about other items on the Council agenda in our earlier story here.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

If you can’t attend in person:

You can view the meeting live on cable public education and government television on channel 21 or channel 39. Meetings are rebroadcast daily at noon and 7 p.m.

To participate in the meeting remotely via Zoom, click on http://zoom.us/J/95798484261.

To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

To watch video recordings of past meetings, find the meeting date on the City Council Meetings page and select “Video.”

How to make a public comment at a City Council meeting during “Audience Comment” or “Public Hearing” portions of the agenda:

Appear in person at the City Council meeting.

From Zoom, raise your hand electronically using the Zoom “Hand” button.

To comment by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 , enter Meeting ID 957 9848 4261 , and press *9 to speak.

, enter Meeting ID , and press *9 to speak. Comments are limited to three minutes per person, and a 30-second warning will be given before the time limit is reached.

You can also make a public comment using the online form here.

There will also be listening devices on hand at the meeting.