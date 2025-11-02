Edmonds City Council to hold committee and business meetings remotely Monday, Nov. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Meeting a day earlier than usual because Tuesday is Election Day, the Edmonds City Council has scheduled a virtual 3 p.m. meeting of Committee A Monday, Nov. 3, followed by a 6 p.m. business meeting.

The meeting agenda for Committee A includes a discussion about proposed increase in transportation impact fees, which local governments assess for new developments to help pay for new or expanded public capital facilities. The committee will also receive an update on the city’s Job Order Contracts program, including three upcoming projects; and an interlocal agreement with Washington School Information Processing Cooperative to procure scanning services.

The 6 p.m. business meeting agenda includes:

A public hearing on proposed amendments to the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update that would modify the future land use map for the North Bowl Neighborhood Hub. In a related item, the council will also hear a staff presentation on proposed permanent rezoning for the North Bowl area.

An informational presentation by the Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments regarding the 2026-2021 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program. According to the council agenda, the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) is a key planning document that guides how the city plans for growth. The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) includes projects to preserve existing facilities. Both the CFP and the preservation projects from the CIP are part of a single six-year document that outlines all projected timelines, expenditures and funding sources for the city’s capital projects. The Public Works and the Parks and Recreation departments are responsible for developing, implementing and managing their capital programs and projects.

The September 2025 quarterly financial report.

A discussion of draft code revisions intended to assist staff in their management and control over public right of way.

You can review the meeting agenda for the 3 p.m. meeting here and the 6 p.m. meeting here.

You can access the meeting at this Zoom link. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The meeting ID is 957 9848 4261. For those members of the public who can’t access the virtual meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, located on the first floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Note that the online meeting portal has a different look, as the City on Oct. 30 launched a new platform, OneMeeting.

“This new platform will be more streamlined and offers an easier browsing experience for everyone who visits the site,” said Emily Villata, deputy city clerk.

The previous meetings webpage will remain up and available for the public to access agendas, minutes and videos from meetings held prior to OneMeeting’s October 2025 launch, the City said.

The change of council meeting schedule from Tuesday to Monday is the first of two schedule changes in the next two weeks. During the week of Nov. 10, the Tuesday, Nov. 11 meeting will be moved ot Wednesday, Nov. 12 in observance of Veterans Day.