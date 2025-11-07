Edmonds Civic Roundtable to focus on business, arts communities during Nov. 10 program

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Taking a break from politics, the budget, the Regional Fire Authority and property taxes, the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) invites its members and guests to look at other aspects of the city when it meets Monday, Nov. 10 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The upcoming ECR program will feature leaders of the business and arts communities — Sally Ralston and Glenda Krull — to describe their prospects and hopes for next year.

Ralston is executive director of the Cascadia Art Museum and also has been on the board of the Edmond Center for the Arts.

Krull is president of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and active in the local nonprofits community. She has been a real estate broker in Edmonds for 25 years and has just finished a bid for a city council seat

Join the ECR for this discussion at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. There is no charge for the event, but registration in advance is requested at