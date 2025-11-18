Edmonds College launches new bachelor’s program for behavioral health support specialists

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

According to Edmonds College’s press release, the BAS-BHSS program is ideal for those with professional-technical academic backgrounds seeking career advancement in behavioral health.

“The need for compassionate, skilled behavioral health support specialists has never been greater,” said BHSS Faculty member Christina Coiro. “Our new BAS degree is specifically tailored to address this workforce shortage by emphasizing trauma-informed care, case management, and health equity. We are committed to developing a pipeline of professionals ready to meet the complex mental health needs of our community.”

The BAS-BHSS curriculum emphasizes practical application, ensuring graduates are workforce-ready and eligible to apply for Behavioral Health Support Specialist certification through the Washington State Department of Health.

Benefits for students include:

Hands-on focus: Unlike traditional theory-based programs, this degree requires students to complete two supervised internships, totaling 300 hours, providing critical real-world experience.

Unbeatable value: Tuition for the BAS-BHSS program is about half the national average for a bachelor’s degree, ensuring a high return on investment for career advancement.

Flexible format: The part-time, cohort-based program fits the lives of working adults, featuring upper-division BHSS classes that meet every other Saturday and Integrated Healthcare Management (IHCM) classes offered one evening per week.

Strong professional network: The cohort model ensures students start and complete the program with the same group, fostering a supportive environment and building a strong professional network.

Personalized support: Students receive personalized attention through small class sizes and an assigned program manager who serves as a dedicated academic advisor.

The degree focuses on practical skills required for immediate employment, including interprofessional collaboration, evidence-based interventions, counseling skills, behavioral health assessment and care coordination. Graduates master the responsibilities and ethics required of the modern behavioral health support specialist role.