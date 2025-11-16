Edmonds Elementary Food Drive brings in more than 1,300 items — and counting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Students at Edmonds Elementary are showing big heart this season as their annual food drive continues to gain momentum. So far, the school has collected an impressive 1,346 food items, with 808 of those donated in just the past week, Principal Heather Paddock said.

The Edmonds Elementary Student Council is helping lead the effort by organizing, sorting and counting donations. Staff say they are proud of the students’ enthusiasm and teamwork as they work together to support the Edmonds Food Bank.

The drive will continue through Nov. 21, and families are encouraged to send in non-perishable items. Organizers hope to surpass last year’s total and continue strengthening the school’s tradition of giving back to the community, Paddock said.