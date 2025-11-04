Edmonds Food Bank to sponsor Town Hall on food access and family support Nov. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Food Bank will host a community town hall event at at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at 828 Casper Street, L100. The food banks invites community members to learn more about local food access efforts and how they can help support families in need.

The event will feature staff members who will answer questions, share updates about ongoing programs and partnerships and discuss how the community can get involved.

In recent weeks, the food bank has seen a steady rise in visitors, including both new faces and longtime neighbors. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations. The food bank’s most needed items include peanut butter, pasta (including gluten-free varieties), canned proteins such as tuna, chicken, and beans; couscous, rice and macaroni and cheese.

For more information about the town hall or ways to support the food bank, visit edmondsfoodbank.org or contact the organization directly.