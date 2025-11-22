Edmonds kids: Help name city snowplows ahead of winter weather

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds’ snowplows are inspected and ready for the winter weather, according to the city, and this year, local elementary school kids will get to name four of them.

The city announced a naming contest for Edmonds elementary schools on Wednesday, Nov. 19 for four of its five plows, seeking names whether they be “funny, clever, or irresistibly cute,” according to a release from the city. The city’ public works department will select the four winning names from those offered

The snowplows are ready to spread 400 tons — 800,000 pounds — of sand across city streets to keep them safe amid winter weather, according to the city. The city’s fifth snowplow additionally is equipped with liquid deicer.

The schools have until Dec. 8 to submit names — one name per school — and the city plans to announce the winners on Dec. 10. At the schools which submitted the winning names, kids will get a visit from their named snowplows and have a chance to see the equipment’s new name decal placed on the trucks and ask questions about them, according to the city.