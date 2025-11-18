Edmonds man arrested following Internet Crimes Against Children investigation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Following a several-month investigation, Edmonds police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old Edmonds man on suspicion of possessing and dealing child sex abuse material and voyeurism.

Edmonds Police Department spokesperson Acting Assistant Chief Josh McClure said that the department’s Problem Solving Emphasis Team began investigating based on a tip received through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) website. ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement, that are dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

The suspect was arrested at an Edmonds home after a collaborative surveillance effort using multiple department resources, McClures said. To help protect the identities and privacy of the victims, limited additional information will be released at this time, he added.

If you suspect a child is being exploited, call your local police or report it at https://report.cybertip.org.