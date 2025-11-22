Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 12-18, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Nov. 12

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a department store.

212th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A man reportedly spit on another man.

21600 block 7th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital and booked into jail.

23900 block 80th Way West: A civil dispute occurred over usership of a vehicle.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported being defrauded; the case is under investigation.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Nov. 13

7300 block 220th Street West: A woman was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man claimed that staff at a health care institution assaulted him after a medical procedure.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was alleged to have stolen from a department store.

23600 block Highway 99: In two separate cases, a man or men reportedly stole or shoplifted from a department store.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman reportedly stole checks from elderly residents, but the victims did not wish to press charges.

22200 block Highway 99: A man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.

Nov. 14

23600 block Highway 99: Juveniles were arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was found sleeping in a day care van.

18900 block 80th Avenue West: Property was reported stolen from a residence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: Initiative sign gatherers were reported to have caused a disturbance in front of a business.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man reported a suspicious backpack in a parking lot.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into a woman’s apartment.

8400 block Main Street: A purse was stolen after its owner forgot it at a coffee shop.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was reportedly assaulted by a family member.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for reportedly stealing from a grocery store.

Nov. 15

24300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on multiple warrants.

22100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Two men allegedly took a child’s bicycle.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway from home was reported.

23600 block 107th Place West: A resident reported identify theft and loans opened under his name. The case is under investigation.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex. No arrest was made.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of theft.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Police located two missing juveniles.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited on suspicion of a traffic offense.

Nov. 16

7300 block 228th Street Southwest: A driver was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and DUI.

900 block Spruce Street: An Edmonds resident was reportedly scammed via telephone into providing their bank account information.

23000 block Highway 99: A storage unit was reportedly broken into sometime over the last four months.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole products from store. She was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole clothing from a store. They were not located or identified.

20600 block 85th Place West: An 18 year old woman was advised of another social media account that posted her pictures.

1200 block 7th Place South: Someone reportedly fraudulently opened a credit card and savings account in a victim’s name.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was victimized by a telephone scam.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.

7700 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reportedly assaulted a police officer by throwing a garbage bin at him.

Nov. 17

7000 block 165th Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.

600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested at a gas station on suspicion of stealing alcohol and booked into jail.

19800 block 89th Place West: A cell phone was found in a park and turned in to the police department.

22700 block 98th Avenue West: A family was reportedly being harassed over having temporary custody of a child.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was turned over to the Edmonds Police Department.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole property from a business. The man was arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole items from store. He was contacted but fled and could not be located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a department store.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a stolen phone pinging nearby Edmonds business.

Nov. 18

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.

84th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest: A man fled from a collision, was located and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A woman reportedly had a verbal argument with her mother.

500 block Paradise Lane: A man reportedly caused a disturbance on his neighbor’s property.