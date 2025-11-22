Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 12-18, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Nov. 12
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a department store.
212th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A man reportedly spit on another man.
21600 block 7th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital and booked into jail.
23900 block 80th Way West: A civil dispute occurred over usership of a vehicle.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported being defrauded; the case is under investigation.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Nov. 13
7300 block 220th Street West: A woman was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man claimed that staff at a health care institution assaulted him after a medical procedure.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was alleged to have stolen from a department store.
23600 block Highway 99: In two separate cases, a man or men reportedly stole or shoplifted from a department store.
21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman reportedly stole checks from elderly residents, but the victims did not wish to press charges.
22200 block Highway 99: A man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.
Nov. 14
23600 block Highway 99: Juveniles were arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was found sleeping in a day care van.
18900 block 80th Avenue West: Property was reported stolen from a residence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: Initiative sign gatherers were reported to have caused a disturbance in front of a business.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man reported a suspicious backpack in a parking lot.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into a woman’s apartment.
8400 block Main Street: A purse was stolen after its owner forgot it at a coffee shop.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was reportedly assaulted by a family member.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for reportedly stealing from a grocery store.
Nov. 15
24300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on multiple warrants.
22100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Two men allegedly took a child’s bicycle.
7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway from home was reported.
23600 block 107th Place West: A resident reported identify theft and loans opened under his name. The case is under investigation.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex. No arrest was made.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of theft.
22000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: Police located two missing juveniles.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited on suspicion of a traffic offense.
Nov. 16
7300 block 228th Street Southwest: A driver was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and DUI.
900 block Spruce Street: An Edmonds resident was reportedly scammed via telephone into providing their bank account information.
23000 block Highway 99: A storage unit was reportedly broken into sometime over the last four months.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole products from store. She was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole clothing from a store. They were not located or identified.
20600 block 85th Place West: An 18 year old woman was advised of another social media account that posted her pictures.
1200 block 7th Place South: Someone reportedly fraudulently opened a credit card and savings account in a victim’s name.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was victimized by a telephone scam.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.
7700 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reportedly assaulted a police officer by throwing a garbage bin at him.
Nov. 17
7000 block 165th Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident.
600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested at a gas station on suspicion of stealing alcohol and booked into jail.
19800 block 89th Place West: A cell phone was found in a park and turned in to the police department.
22700 block 98th Avenue West: A family was reportedly being harassed over having temporary custody of a child.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was turned over to the Edmonds Police Department.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole property from a business. The man was arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole items from store. He was contacted but fled and could not be located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a department store.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a stolen phone pinging nearby Edmonds business.
Nov. 18
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.
84th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest: A man fled from a collision, was located and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A woman reportedly had a verbal argument with her mother.
500 block Paradise Lane: A man reportedly caused a disturbance on his neighbor’s property.
