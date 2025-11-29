Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 19-25, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Nov. 19
23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole property from a business.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a drug store. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was not contacted or identified.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole clothing from a store. She was not located.
18000 block 70th Place West: A fraudulent call was made to a homeowner.
1000 block 6th Avenue South: A domestic disturbance between a mother and child was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole from a store. She was not located.
8100 block Talbot Road: Police investigated a verbal argument between roommates.
Nov. 20
22600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with her registration suspended.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A school principal requested police assistance with a school investigation for safety.
21900 block Highway 99: A man lost his passport at a business.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle and later recovered. Suspect unknown.
700 block 7th Avenue South: A man was scammed online while buying a refrigerator.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a department store. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.
7600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A woman called about an argument.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on suspicion of criminal trespass.
24100 block Highway 99: Police took a license plate for destruction.
9900 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a cancelled title.
Nov. 21
21900 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.
22400 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit (a temporary license to drive an unlicensed vehicle).
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported malicious mischief.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited and trespassed at a hospital.
24000 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.
24300 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
Nov. 22
7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A man was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
22400 block 80th Avenue West: The rider of a stolen motorcycle eluded police.
22500 block Highway 99: After contacting a man, police made an arrest on a misdemeanor warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing property from a business.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man who caused a domestic disturbance was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly shoplifted from a store fled from police.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.
22800 block block Highway 99 southbound: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was booked into jail after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Mountlake Terrace.
18000 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of theft from a grocery store.
Nov. 23
8200 block 187th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance between a man and woman was reported at a residence.
1000 block 6th Avenue South: Officers responded to a family disturbance.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A rental vehicle was reported stolen, tracking to Eastern Washington. The vehicle was later recovered.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Nov. 24
Lake Ballinger Way and Edmonds Way: A driver eluded a traffic stop.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing property from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole property from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: Two men reportedly stole property from a business. They ran away from law enforcement and were both arrested.
Nov. 25
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing property from a business.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.