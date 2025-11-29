Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 19-25, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Nov. 19

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole property from a business.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a drug store. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was not contacted or identified.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole clothing from a store. She was not located.

18000 block 70th Place West: A fraudulent call was made to a homeowner.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A domestic disturbance between a mother and child was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole from a store. She was not located.

8100 block Talbot Road: Police investigated a verbal argument between roommates.

Nov. 20

22600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with her registration suspended.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A school principal requested police assistance with a school investigation for safety.

21900 block Highway 99: A man lost his passport at a business.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle and later recovered. Suspect unknown.

700 block 7th Avenue South: A man was scammed online while buying a refrigerator.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a department store. He was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.

7600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A woman called about an argument.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on suspicion of criminal trespass.

24100 block Highway 99: Police took a license plate for destruction.

9900 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a cancelled title.

Nov. 21

21900 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.

22400 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit (a temporary license to drive an unlicensed vehicle).

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported malicious mischief.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited and trespassed at a hospital.

24000 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.

24300 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

Nov. 22

7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A man was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

22400 block 80th Avenue West: The rider of a stolen motorcycle eluded police.

22500 block Highway 99: After contacting a man, police made an arrest on a misdemeanor warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing property from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man who caused a domestic disturbance was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly shoplifted from a store fled from police.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

22800 block block Highway 99 southbound: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was booked into jail after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Mountlake Terrace.

18000 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited on suspicion of theft from a grocery store.

Nov. 23

8200 block 187th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance between a man and woman was reported at a residence.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: Officers responded to a family disturbance.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A rental vehicle was reported stolen, tracking to Eastern Washington. The vehicle was later recovered.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of violating a trip permit.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Nov. 24

Lake Ballinger Way and Edmonds Way: A driver eluded a traffic stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing property from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole property from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men reportedly stole property from a business. They ran away from law enforcement and were both arrested.

Nov. 25

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing property from a business.