Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 5-11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Nov. 5

21900 block Highway 99: A man who had previously been trespassed from a local business returned and entered the building.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. A report was taken.

800 block Bell Street: A resident reported a break-in, and no items of value were stolen. The case is ongoing.

9100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A local store reported that subjects who had previously been trespassed returned to the location. They were cited and released.

22100 block Highway 99: Employees found car keys inside a hardware store and turned them in to police.

21900 block Highway 99: A civil matter occurred between a buyer and a seller.

7500 block Braemar Drive: A man reported his credit card was stolen.

Nov. 6

7600 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

700 block Maple Street: A resident reported damage to bushes, and possible suspect information was provided.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for suspicion of theft.

9600 block 219th Street Southwest: A man was caught by the owner for trespassing inside a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for allegedly making threats to kill after being trespassed from a grocery store.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A man who had gone missing was located. An informational report was taken.

21900 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.

Nov. 7

21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and assaulting a hospital security officer. He was booked into jail.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision occurred. The driver was not impaired, and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for reportedly assaulting her mother.

23400 block 74th Avenue West: A man allegedly committed a residential burglary at a home under remodel.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A man reported online harassment.

7600 block 199th Street Southwest: A resident found work equipment outside her home and brought it to the police station for safekeeping.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: The Edmonds Police Problem Solving Emphasis Team assisted Lynnwood police with a burglary investigation.

900 block Cedar Street: A woman reported an assault by her ex-partner. The suspect was located and taken to county jail.

8600 block 207th Street Southwest: Parents reported threatening messages sent to their teenage daughter.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman suspected of DUI was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store and left on foot. He was not located.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: An informational report was taken after tTwo women and a man reportedly stole merchandise.

9200 block 244th Street Southwest: A possible kidnapping was reported after a witness observed a physical altercation. An informational report was taken.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a local business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were suspected of stealing from a local business.

Nov. 8

500 block Elm Way: A domestic disturbance occurred between adults. Nothing physical transpired, and no crime occurred.

22900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into the City of Kirkland jail for an outstanding warrant.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A firearm and ammunition were turned over to law enforcement for destruction.

220th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered for a neighboring agency.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for tagging graffiti.

Nov. 9

23200 block Highway 99: A subject stole a package from a neighbor.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A man who was allegedly trespassing on property was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21000 block 88th Place West: A couple reported that someone had trespassed and damaged their trees, but no evidence supported the claim.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were formally trespassed after they allegedly stole property from a business.

22400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle suspected of being involved in organized theft.

8000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man received a scam call and provided sensitive information.

23600 block Highway 99: Suspected narcotics were left at a checkstand by an unknown individual.

200 block 12th Avenue North: A DUI was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women who allegedly stole from a business were not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was found inside a stolen vehicle. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Nov. 10

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect allegedly threatened to reveal sensitive images of a subject to family and friends.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of an unknown man damaging a mail truck and stealing mail.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole property from a business and was arrested.

9100 block 240th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported with no suspect information.

8200 block Talbot Road: A report was taken regarding an ongoing violation of a court order.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A city park bathroom was vandalized by unknown suspects.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located at an apartment complex. The occupant was released after an investigation.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was located for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 11

23400 block 99th Place West: A woman said she was being harassed. A report was taken.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A gold bracelet was found at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was formally trespassed from a business.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for theft after she allegedly stole items from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man suspected of stealing property from a business was arrested and booked.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on suspicion of theft, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.

193rd Place Southwest and 86th Avenue West: An abandoned bicycle was reported and entered into evidence for safekeeping.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraud on her debit card.

200 block 5th Avenue North: An abandoned electric bicycle was found and entered into evidence for safekeeping.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft and separate felony charges.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for reportedly stealing merchandise.

24100 block Highway 99: Four suspects who allegedly stole from a business were not located.

7010 block 165th Place Southwest: A man was reportedly defrauding the state of benefits.