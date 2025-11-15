Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 5-11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Nov. 5
21900 block Highway 99: A man who had previously been trespassed from a local business returned and entered the building.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. A report was taken.
800 block Bell Street: A resident reported a break-in, and no items of value were stolen. The case is ongoing.
9100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A local store reported that subjects who had previously been trespassed returned to the location. They were cited and released.
22100 block Highway 99: Employees found car keys inside a hardware store and turned them in to police.
21900 block Highway 99: A civil matter occurred between a buyer and a seller.
7500 block Braemar Drive: A man reported his credit card was stolen.
Nov. 6
7600 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
700 block Maple Street: A resident reported damage to bushes, and possible suspect information was provided.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for suspicion of theft.
9600 block 219th Street Southwest: A man was caught by the owner for trespassing inside a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for allegedly making threats to kill after being trespassed from a grocery store.
22900 block Edmonds Way: A man who had gone missing was located. An informational report was taken.
21900 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.
Nov. 7
21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and assaulting a hospital security officer. He was booked into jail.
24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision occurred. The driver was not impaired, and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for reportedly assaulting her mother.
23400 block 74th Avenue West: A man allegedly committed a residential burglary at a home under remodel.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A man reported online harassment.
7600 block 199th Street Southwest: A resident found work equipment outside her home and brought it to the police station for safekeeping.
6200 block 189th Place Southwest: The Edmonds Police Problem Solving Emphasis Team assisted Lynnwood police with a burglary investigation.
900 block Cedar Street: A woman reported an assault by her ex-partner. The suspect was located and taken to county jail.
8600 block 207th Street Southwest: Parents reported threatening messages sent to their teenage daughter.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman suspected of DUI was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store and left on foot. He was not located.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: An informational report was taken after tTwo women and a man reportedly stole merchandise.
9200 block 244th Street Southwest: A possible kidnapping was reported after a witness observed a physical altercation. An informational report was taken.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a local business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were suspected of stealing from a local business.
Nov. 8
500 block Elm Way: A domestic disturbance occurred between adults. Nothing physical transpired, and no crime occurred.
22900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into the City of Kirkland jail for an outstanding warrant.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A firearm and ammunition were turned over to law enforcement for destruction.
220th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered for a neighboring agency.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for tagging graffiti.
Nov. 9
23200 block Highway 99: A subject stole a package from a neighbor.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A man who was allegedly trespassing on property was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21000 block 88th Place West: A couple reported that someone had trespassed and damaged their trees, but no evidence supported the claim.
21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were formally trespassed after they allegedly stole property from a business.
22400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle suspected of being involved in organized theft.
8000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man received a scam call and provided sensitive information.
23600 block Highway 99: Suspected narcotics were left at a checkstand by an unknown individual.
200 block 12th Avenue North: A DUI was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: Two women who allegedly stole from a business were not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was found inside a stolen vehicle. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
Nov. 10
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect allegedly threatened to reveal sensitive images of a subject to family and friends.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of an unknown man damaging a mail truck and stealing mail.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole property from a business and was arrested.
9100 block 240th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported with no suspect information.
8200 block Talbot Road: A report was taken regarding an ongoing violation of a court order.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A city park bathroom was vandalized by unknown suspects.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located at an apartment complex. The occupant was released after an investigation.
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was located for the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 11
23400 block 99th Place West: A woman said she was being harassed. A report was taken.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A gold bracelet was found at a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was formally trespassed from a business.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for theft after she allegedly stole items from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man suspected of stealing property from a business was arrested and booked.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on suspicion of theft, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
193rd Place Southwest and 86th Avenue West: An abandoned bicycle was reported and entered into evidence for safekeeping.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraud on her debit card.
200 block 5th Avenue North: An abandoned electric bicycle was found and entered into evidence for safekeeping.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft and separate felony charges.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for reportedly stealing merchandise.
24100 block Highway 99: Four suspects who allegedly stole from a business were not located.
7010 block 165th Place Southwest: A man was reportedly defrauding the state of benefits.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.