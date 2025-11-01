Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct 22-28, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Oct. 22
21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly burglarized a store. Charges were referred.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after reportedly shoplifting from a grocery store.
9th Avenue North/Edmonds Street: A woman allegedly attempted to rob a man after stealing political signs.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A former employee was reported to have stolen from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after reportedly committing fraud at a grocery store.
20000 block 82nd Avenue West: A husband and wife argued; the husband left on foot before police arrived.
2700 block Grand Avenue: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
Oct. 23
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.
100 block Main Street: A vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for alleged second-degree burglary from a business.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Documents and a passport were found on the side of the road.
18000 block Meridian Avenue North: A person was arrested for a warrant at court.
21400 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for alleged second-degree criminal trespass.
16100 block 76th Place West: City street signs were stolen from the right-of-way by unknown persons.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman reportedly vandalized a business after her boyfriend broke up with her.
8800 block 217th Street Southwest: The front license plate of a vehicle was stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman business owner was assaulted.
Oct. 24
21200 block 72nd Avenue West: A report was made of a court order violation. No crime occurred.
600 block 6th Avenue North: A man reported his driver’s license was lost.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A domestic violence no-contact order violation was reported.
9800 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for alleged domestic violence assault.
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle was stolen from a business. No suspect information.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was accused of entering a motor home and trying to assault someone. He was arrested and booked.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman reportedly stole merchandise from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for alleged theft.
1000 block 6th Avenue South: Police contacted a family involved in a verbal argument.
7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A family altercation occurred. No crime took place.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole merchandise from a business.
Oct. 25
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was found in a business parking lot.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A dine-and-dash theft was reported at a restaurant. The suspect was located, cited and released.
24100 block Highway 99: Two unknown suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly stole from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two juveniles allegedly stole property from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business.
Oct. 26
22100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for physical control.
22000 block 76th Avenue West: Adults argued at a residence.
8200 block 187th Street Southwest: Narcotic activity was reported at a residence.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft reportedly occurred at a retail store. The suspect ran away and was not caught.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly stole from a store was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a retail business. The suspect was not found or identified.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Oct. 27
23900 block 76th Avenue West: A couple had a verbal argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of theft and an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a store.
22200 block Highway 99: A man who crashed his vehicle in a parking lot was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
9800 block 225th Place Southwest: An adult daughter was reported harassing her elderly parents.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.
200 block 3rd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen overnight from an automotive shop.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported juveniles kicking his door. No damage occurred; the case is ongoing.
7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.
21900 block Highway 99: Two juvenile girls were arrested for alleged theft.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A man with a warrant was reportedly found in possession of narcotics and cited.
Oct. 28
21400 block Highway 99: A person reportedly stole a check from an employer, forged it and cashed it.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
9500 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was scammed out of $5,000 in a bitcoin scam.
8100 block 204th Street Southwest: A resident found a bicycle in her front yard; it was taken to the police station for safekeeping.
17100 block Talbot Road: A man was booked on suspicion of domestic violence harassment.
19900 block 80th Place West: A juvenile girl caused a disturbance.
