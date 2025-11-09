Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Oct. 29
21200 block 212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man had a warrant and was booked into jail.
22000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store.
21500 block 86th Avenue West: A hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle was reported.
100 block Sunset Avenue North: A woman reported her vehicle was vandalized. No suspects; case is ongoing.
22300 block 99th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple. No assault signs; no arrests were made.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Juveniles were on school grounds after hours and threatened to fight.
23600 block Highway 99: A local business reported several thefts.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two women allegedly stole from a store. Informational report.
1000 block Puget Drive: Two men allegedly committed theft from a convenience store.
22300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for several misdemeanor traffic crimes.
Oct. 30
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A couple argued after breaking up.
21500 block Highway 99: A man reported he was scammed out of thousands of dollars for a vintage car he tried to buy online.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft, a warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for alleged shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was allegedly stole items from a store and was arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for felony court order violation.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Report of a lost passport was made.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 31
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a man and woman.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown man allegedly stole from a store.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
900 block Edmonds Street: A person reported receiving harassing messages and a phone call through a third party from someone they have a court order with.
4400 block 44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police assisted Washington State Patrol in locating armed robbery suspects.
24100 block Highway 99: Two suspects allegedly stole coats from a business and fled on foot.
24100 block Highway 99: A suspect reportedly stole from a business. Theft charges were referred to prosecutors.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered. A woman associated with it was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for reported domestic assault.
300 block Walnut Street: A mailbox was blown up by a suspected firework.
Nov. 1
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal argument.
22000 block Highway 99: A person had a civil dispute with a business over lost keys.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man was concerned about his wife.
900 block Edmonds Street: A man violated a court order.
Nov. 2
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail for criminal trespass from a grocery store. Additional charges included resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for reported theft from a business.
8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly stole merchandise.
Nov. 3
22500 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for an expired trip permit.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
11600 block State Avenue: Police assisted the Marysville Police Department in attemping to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not found.
24100 block Highway 99: A person was trespassed from a business for causing a disturbance.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: Theft of dive equipment reported. No suspects.
800 block Driftwood Lane: Two women reported someone shared their address online. A documentation report was taken.
22600 block 57th Avenue West: Police provided assistance to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for a domestic disturbance call.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown man allegedly stole from a business.
8500 block 214th Place Southwest: A bunny was stolen from a residence.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman openly possessing drug paraphernalia in a vehicle was trespassed from a business property.
24000 block 104th Place West: A woman reported finding two military weapons at a residence. Police secured and disposed the weapons.
800 block Daley Street: A woman was seen trespassing through yards. She was not located.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Theft from a local drug store was reported. No suspects were identified.
23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.
7400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.
Nov. 4
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the hospital.
600 block Main Street: A man yelled at his mother.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
100 block Bell Street: Someone committed theft by using another person’s identity.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A local business reported theft by juveniles. Suspects were not found; case is ongoing.
21900 block Highway 99: A man lost his phone at a grocery store and tracked it to an apartment complex.
23000 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized. An informational report was taken.
21900 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly obstructed officers after stealing and was booked into jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a business.
