Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2025

Oct. 29

21200 block 212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man had a warrant and was booked into jail.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store.

21500 block 86th Avenue West: A hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle was reported.

100 block Sunset Avenue North: A woman reported her vehicle was vandalized. No suspects; case is ongoing.

22300 block 99th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple. No assault signs; no arrests were made.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Juveniles were on school grounds after hours and threatened to fight.

23600 block Highway 99: A local business reported several thefts.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two women allegedly stole from a store. Informational report.

1000 block Puget Drive: Two men allegedly committed theft from a convenience store.

22300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for several misdemeanor traffic crimes.

Oct. 30

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A couple argued after breaking up.

21500 block Highway 99: A man reported he was scammed out of thousands of dollars for a vintage car he tried to buy online.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft, a warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for alleged shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was allegedly stole items from a store and was arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for felony court order violation.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Report of a lost passport was made.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 31

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a man and woman.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown man allegedly stole from a store.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

900 block Edmonds Street: A person reported receiving harassing messages and a phone call through a third party from someone they have a court order with.

4400 block 44th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police assisted Washington State Patrol in locating armed robbery suspects.

24100 block Highway 99: Two suspects allegedly stole coats from a business and fled on foot.

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect reportedly stole from a business. Theft charges were referred to prosecutors.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered. A woman associated with it was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for reported domestic assault.

300 block Walnut Street: A mailbox was blown up by a suspected firework.

Nov. 1

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal argument.

22000 block Highway 99: A person had a civil dispute with a business over lost keys.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man was concerned about his wife.

900 block Edmonds Street: A man violated a court order.

Nov. 2

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail for criminal trespass from a grocery store. Additional charges included resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for reported theft from a business.

8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly stole merchandise.

Nov. 3

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for an expired trip permit.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

11600 block State Avenue: Police assisted the Marysville Police Department in attemping to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not found.

24100 block Highway 99: A person was trespassed from a business for causing a disturbance.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: Theft of dive equipment reported. No suspects.

800 block Driftwood Lane: Two women reported someone shared their address online. A documentation report was taken.

22600 block 57th Avenue West: Police provided assistance to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for a domestic disturbance call.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown man allegedly stole from a business.

8500 block 214th Place Southwest: A bunny was stolen from a residence.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman openly possessing drug paraphernalia in a vehicle was trespassed from a business property.

24000 block 104th Place West: A woman reported finding two military weapons at a residence. Police secured and disposed the weapons.

800 block Daley Street: A woman was seen trespassing through yards. She was not located.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Theft from a local drug store was reported. No suspects were identified.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.

7400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.

Nov. 4

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the hospital.

600 block Main Street: A man yelled at his mother.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

100 block Bell Street: Someone committed theft by using another person’s identity.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A local business reported theft by juveniles. Suspects were not found; case is ongoing.

21900 block Highway 99: A man lost his phone at a grocery store and tracked it to an apartment complex.

23000 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized. An informational report was taken.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly obstructed officers after stealing and was booked into jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a business.