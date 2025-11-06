Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 10, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

November 10, 2025

6:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. PUBLIC HEARING

A. 2026 Preliminary Budget

B. Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements

VII. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of October 28, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Resolution No. 25-12, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied

B. Approval of Resolution No. 25-13, Adopting the 2026 Budget

C. Approval of Resolution No. 25-14, Adopt the Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements

X. INFORMATION

A. Recap: MP1 Presentation and Conversation (Master Planning)

B. Marketing Insights: Upcoming Events

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81811572321

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 p.m. for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.