Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation and meeting notice

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

MEETING CANCELLATION AND MEETING NOTICE

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled business meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at 10 a.m.

The next regularly scheduled Commission Meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Commission Meetings are conducted in a hybrid format, so you may join us in person or via the Zoom link available on our website.

https://portofedmonds.gov/

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds