Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation and meeting notice

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
MEETING CANCELLATION AND MEETING NOTICE
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled business meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at 10 a.m.
The next regularly scheduled Commission Meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at 6 p.m.
Commission Meetings are conducted in a hybrid format, so you may join us in person or via the Zoom link available on our website.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.