Edmonds residents weigh in on local issues at first ‘listening session’ forum

More than 50 people gathered at the Edmonds Library conference room Sunday afternoon for a listening session hosted by Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson. Councilmember Chris Eck also attended the event.

While the session was intended to be mostly free form, Olson clarified that “…while questions will be answered if posed, the focus is on hearing what the public has to say. Hopefully we can just keep it really conversational and keep things moving.”

Prior to the event’s start, Olson taped several blank sheets to the wall with specific questions/topics, intending to invite participants to use sticky notes to provide input on a range of issues. These included whether Edmonds is a business-friendly or business-unfriendly community, positive improvements could the city make that don’t cost additional money, and thoughts on whether the City should move forward with the citizen finance/budget advisory committee. But as the discussion ensued, these subjects were addressed through citizen comments/questions and in keeping with the session’s goal of a free-form structure, the blank sheet/sticky note approach was not formally used.

The meeting touched on a variety of subjects, ranging from the City’s financial and infrastructure challenges, utility rate and tax increases, the need for a senior citizen discount on utility bills, and the lack of transparency in City decisions. Concerns also were raised about the proposed City of Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant expansion, its environmental impact and the effect on Edmonds residents living adjacent to the plant. Discussions also touched on the need for a citizen finance advisory committee to help manage the City’s finances and the potential for economic development to generate new revenue. The importance of addressing Edmonds’ long-term capital improvement needs and the impact of Proposition 1 on the City’s budget were also highlighted.

As the meeting got underway, there was some initial confusion about the subject matter, as the meeting was initially billed as a followup to Proposition 1, the failed $14.5 million Edmonds levy lid lift. A group of Edmonds residents who live in close proximity to the Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant came expecting the proposed expansion of this plant to be the main topic. Located at 17000 76th Ave. W., the plant is sited on a small strip of land belonging to Lynnwood but surrounded by land in Edmonds’ jurisdiction and containing homes of several Edmonds residents.

Commenters noted that the project has been underway for more than five years, but many Edmonds residents and councilmembers feel inadequately informed about the impacts, including reported air and shoreline pollution, past fines paid by the City of Lynnwood for violations, and doubts about the plant’s management and transparency. Concerns were also expressed that the proposed plant expansion could potentially cause Edmonds residents to lose their homes or property through eminent domain. It was also noted that the plant processes a small portion of Edmonds wastewater and that Edmonds pays around 11% of the plant’s operating costs.

Olson said that “Edmonds only found out about this topic about a month ago,” adding that she has begun receiving questions about it. She promised more communication and community involvement, including future meetings with Lynnwood staff and elected leaders to address concerns and share information. She also referenced communication with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, in which Frizzell indicated that no eminent domain actions were anticipated. Learn more about the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant here.

Another concern raised by those attending Sunday’s meeting was the increasing cost of City of Edmonds utility bills — which include water, wastewater and stormwater — and the impact on both residents and small businesses. Councilmembers clarified that while the City Council was considering the possibility of increasing utility taxes to help the City address budget issues, there is an ongoing study of utility rates as well.

Several participants emphasized the importance of transparency, clear communication and broad support for vulnerable populations — particularly seniors and small businesses — with one commenter calling out what she said is the “city’s failure to implement a senior citizen discount on utility bills.” She also spoke about the hardship caused by high utility bills in Edmonds and highlighted that — unlike neighboring cities — Edmonds lacks a visible and accessible senior discount for utility bills. She described her own difficulties trying to access such a discount, finding that it is “buried,” poorly advertised and seemingly reserved only for those at the poverty line. She noted that other cities are “more transparent and generous with their senior utility discounts.”

Olson responded by noting that the City does offer a senior/low-income discount, acknowledging that it is tied to a low-income qualification, not just age. She expressed surprise that information about the discount was not readily available or printed on utility bills and committed to looking into the City’s current program and how to improve its accessibility for seniors and low-income residents.

The importance of implementing a citizen finance/budget advisory committee was highlighted by several commenters. Councilmember Eck expressed support for the idea, noting that “the City needs to balance current needs with future financial stability.” Other speakers referenced the potential of new revenue streams, the need for innovative solutions to generate revenue, the importance of staying within budget and not relying on taxpayers to cover overspending, and the possible benefits of annexing now-unincorporated Esperance.

Stepping back for a broader view of the budget situation and the issues surrounding it, Olson spoke of her early days on the Council when she was “very much of the mindset” that the special mix of amenities and attributes that Edmonds offers are worthy of maintaining and protecting for today and future generations.

“I like it small, I love it that our taxes are low, I think it’s great that we have all this cool stuff,” she said. “But some of these things that we want, we value and we are trying to protect don’t go together well. We need more money if we’re going to have both high amenities and low development.”

Citing Marysville as an example, she noted how that City has been able to keep its property taxes “super steady” for a long time while remaining financially solid, but at the cost of “off the rails development…for the last two decades.”

She went on to point out that the message is clear and comes down to a choice between low development, low taxes and high amenities. “You can have any two of those three, but you can’t have the high amenities with the other two being low,” she added.

Olson said that there may be more listening sessions in the future. She encouraged participants to provide feedback on the topics discussed and to continue sharing their feedback and suggestions. Contact the council via email here.