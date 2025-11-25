Edmonds School District launches nonprofit to support student athletics

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds School District has launched a new nonprofit organization designed for parents, companies, sports fans and members of the community to enrich the sports programs at its middle and high schools and help student athletes participate in those programs

Formed last summer, the Edmonds School District Athletic Alliance (ESDAA) has already been successful in fundraising for the sports programs at the district’s secondary schools. The ESDAA was the charitable beneficiary of the Snohomish County Bar Association Golf Tournament held last August; also, Chipotle will be hosting a fundraiser for the ESDAA at its Lynnwood location in December.

While a number of district schools already have booster clubs to support their sports programs, officials stressed that the ESDAA will work in conjunction with those clubs, not replace them.

“The Edmonds School District is so fortunate to have tremendous individuals doing great work in our booster clubs,” said the district’s Director of Athletics Angie McGuire. “The ESDAA will help supplement the work of existing booster clubs and will provide teams and programs in need the opportunity to access funds beyond what they receive through their ASB budgets. This is especially important for those athletic programs currently without access or with limited access to booster club funds, like many of our middle school teams.”

Students in the Edmonds School District pay upwards of $200 per season to participate in the more than 20 sports programs offered in the district.

The Edmonds School District Athletic Alliance is led by McGuire; ESDAA President Beth Marriott, retired Meadowdale High School Athletic Director; ESDAA Vice President Andi Nofziger, former Mountlake Terrace High School teacher and booster club member; ESDAA Secretary Nalin Sood, Mountlake Terrace High School faculty member and former head boys basketball coach at the school; and ESBAA Board Member Theresa Kennebrew, former Meadowdale High school booster club president.

To learn more about or to donate to the Edmonds School District Athletic Alliance, visit www.esdathleticalliance.com. The Chipotle fundraiser for the ESDAA is set for December 10 at their Lynnwood location, 4120 196th Street Southwest; 25% of sales generated from 4 to 8 p.m. will go to the ESDAA.